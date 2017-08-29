In protest against Trump’s criticism, Pakistan suspends talks with US

Last week, Trump announced that the US would send more troops to Afghanistan to control the situation in the war-torn country.

President Trump also left the door open to an eventual political deal with the Taliban. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan has reportedly blocked all talks with the United States and visits to the country in protest against President Donald Trump’s dig at Islamabad for harbouring terrorists on its soil.

According to Pakistan media, The Nation, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that the decision to suspend talks with the US was taken by Senate committee of Pakistan.

Committee has also proposed that Pakistan should chalk out a “verifiable mechanism” to authenticate the allegations about cross-border terrorism, the article quoted Asif as saying.

Asif also alleged that India was involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan by using Afghanistan.

Pakistan was yet to finalise it’s response to Trump’s warning during his new Afghan and South Asia Policy on Terrorism. Asif is to embark on a three-nation tour to China, Russia and Turkey to seek consultations over Trump’s new South Asia policy.

Last week, Trump announced that the US would send more troops to Afghanistan to control the situation in the war-torn country and held Pakistan responsible for the terror activities on the soil of Afghanistan.

Trump sent strong warning to Pakistan against giving shelter to terror outfits in the country. He also urged India to take actively participate in helping US to fight against Taliban.