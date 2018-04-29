The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 29, 2018 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Kane Williamson would look to do the double on Ajinkya Rahane led Rajasthan Royals when they meet again at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE|IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Kane Williamson dismissed, Rahasthan Royals get 3rd wicket
 
World, South Asia

Blast at hydroelectricity project in Nepal weeks ahead of Modi’s inauguration

PTI
Published : Apr 29, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2018, 4:01 pm IST

No one was injured in the blast and an investigation has been launched. However, no one has claimed responsibility of the blast.

The compound wall of the 900 MW Arun III Hydroelectric Power Plant's office in Tumlingtar area, nearly 500 km from Kathmandu, was damaged in the explosion, said Siva Raj Joshi, Chief District Officer of the Sankhuwasabha district. (Photo: PTI)
 The compound wall of the 900 MW Arun III Hydroelectric Power Plant's office in Tumlingtar area, nearly 500 km from Kathmandu, was damaged in the explosion, said Siva Raj Joshi, Chief District Officer of the Sankhuwasabha district. (Photo: PTI)

Kathmandu: A bomb exploded on Sunday at the office of a hydroelectricity project being developed with Indian assistance in eastern Nepal, an official said, weeks before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The compound wall of the 900 MW Arun III Hydroelectric Power Plant's office in Tumlingtar area, nearly 500 km from Kathmandu, was damaged in the explosion, said Siva Raj Joshi, Chief District Officer of the Sankhuwasabha district.

The project is slated to come into operation by 2020. The blast comes at a time when preparations are going on for laying foundation stone of the project by Modi during his official visit to Nepal on May 11.

No one was injured in the blast and an investigation has been launched, he said. However, no one has claimed responsibility of the blast, he added.

A Project Development Agreement (PDA) for Arun III was signed with India's state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) on November 25, 2014 in the presence of the then Prime Minister Sushil Koirala and visiting Indian Prime Minister Modi.

This is the second blast within a month in Indian properties in Nepal.

On April 17, a pressure cooker bomb went off near the Indian Embassy field office in Biratnagar damaging the walls of the premises. Nepal is currently facing shortage of power and the production of hydropower from the project will mainly serve its domestic demands. The project is expected to bring in USD 1.5 billion foreign direct investment into Nepal and create jobs for thousands of people.

Tags: narendra modi, bomb blast, hydroelectricity project, sushil koirala, indian embassy
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE|IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Kane Williamson dismissed, Rahasthan Royals get 3rd wicket

2

Karan Johar hosts Maheep Kapoor's birthday bash, see video

3

IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma star in Mumbai Indians 8 wicket win vs CSK

4

Avengers Infinity War BO collection day 1: The superhero ensemble earns Rs 31.3 crore

5

Here’s everything we know about Prince Louis so far

more

Editors' Picks

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham