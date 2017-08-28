The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 28, 2017 | Last Update : 06:06 PM IST

World, South Asia

Chinese media says riot post-Ram Rahim verdict exposes India's political issues

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 28, 2017, 5:31 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2017, 5:31 pm IST

the special CBI judge on Monday awarded 10-year imprisonment to Singh

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo: AP)
 Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo: AP)

Beijing: Chinese media on Sunday took a dig at India’s politics and its citizens over the violence following conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan in a rape case on Friday.

At least 38 people were killed after the followers of self-styled godman clashed with security forces. His supporters toppled media vans, set them on fire and hurled stones on security forces in Haryana’s Panchkual and Sirsa area.

In an editorial, Chinese state-run Global Times said, “Indians always regard their country as a bastion of purity in the world, but this superstitious and outdated traditional spirit has fettered India's modernisation”.

“God-men are business tycoons in India as well…The godman's high popularity highlights that India is like an elephant mired in the furious struggle between traditions and modernisation,” the editorial further read.

The Chinese daily said that “guru phenomenon” in India suggests that Indians are turning to godmen as they are disappointed with the “country's traditional politics”.

“Dissatisfied with reality, an increasing number of Indian citizens are turning to these non-traditional religious groups,” the editorial read.

Meanwhile, the special CBI judge on Monday awarded 10-year imprisonment to Singh. The court had on Friday found him guilty of raping two of his women followers. The rape case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2002.

Tags: chinese media, global times, gurmeet ram rahim, dera violence
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Being the first to board a plane is a bad idea, says study

2

Rare condition leaves 2-year-old girl with a 3 kg arm

3

Kapil does it again, fails to turn up for shoot with Baadshaho team, Ajay and co walk out

4

Turns out, 80-year-olds as street-smart as 18-year-olds

5

50 and out as Floyd Mayweather stops brave Conor McGregor

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham