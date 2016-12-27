Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 | Last Update : 08:51 AM IST

World, South Asia

Barack Obama confident he could have won the White House again

PTI
Published : Dec 27, 2016, 8:18 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2016, 8:21 am IST

He believes the American public still supports his progressive vision, despite having voted for Donald Trump.

President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
 President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Barack Obama says he could have been re-elected for a third term and that the nation still largely embraces his political vision despite last month's election of Donald Trump to succeed him.

The US leader's remarks were made in an interview posted on the podcast "The Axe Files," produced by CNN and the University of Chicago.

Obama, who ends his second and final term in office in just over three weeks, said he believes the American public still supports his progressive vision, despite having voted for Trump -- his political opposite.

"I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could've mobilised a majority of the American people to rally behind it," Obama tells the interviewer, his former senior adviser David Axelrod, in the most recent of several exit interviews he has been conducting.

But President-elect Donald Trump took to a favoured platform, Twitter, to reject Obama's supposition.

'No way!': Trump

"President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.," he tweeted, referring to the president's signature health care plan.

Hillary Clinton was defeated by Trump in a stunning outcome almost no one predicted, and Obama was philosophical and a little rueful in the interview regarding the Democrats' loss.

"Losing's never fun," he tells Axelrod, a political strategist who helped craft Obama's winning 2008 presidential campaign and then followed him to the White House.

"I'm proud that I have tried to conduct myself in office to do what I think is right rather than what is popular, I always tell people don't underestimate the public humiliation of losing in politics," Obama said.

"It's unlike what most people experience as adults, this sense of rejection."

But he was also proud of the way the progress made in the two terms of his presidency, thanks to the "spirit of America," especially evident in the younger generation.

"That spirit of America has still been there in all sorts of ways. It manifests itself in communities all across the country," Obama said.

"We see it in this younger generation that is smarter, more tolerant, more innovative, more creative, more entrepreneurial, would not even think about, you know, discriminating somebody against for example because of their sexual orientation," the president said.

"All those things that I describe, you're seeing in our society, particularly among 20-year-olds, 30-year-olds.'

Despite the election of Trump – a Republican who appears set to put in place policies that will take the country sharply to the right – during his presidency "the culture actually did shift," Obama told Axelrod.

Tags: barack obama, donald trump, white house
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Anushka reveals Karan inappropriately touched her while filming ADHM

2

Airport in Japan has toilet paper for smartphones

3

2016 gaffes: from Trump's '7-Eleven' to Queen's 'very rude'

4

Chances of pregnancy higher if women orgasm

5

Here's what topped the porn wishlist this Christmas

more

Editors' Picks

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

‘Jhund Ul Khalifa al Hind Fl Bilad’ or ‘Army of the Caliph in South India’ is the most dangerous of all ISIS-affiliated modules that NIA busted in 2016. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Hyderabad ISIS module most dangerous terror outfit: NIA

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

The photographer breaks gender stereotypes by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Women in traditional 'male jobs' for powerful photo-series

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham