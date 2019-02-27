Pak warns India of 'surprise', calls Nuclear authority meeting: report

Apart from the National Command Authority meet, Pakistan government has also called a joint session of Parliament on Wednesday.

Even though Pakistan has denied Indian Air Force had ambushed terror camp and cause heavy casualties, Islamabad vowed to respond 'at the time and place of its choosing’ and will raise issue at the United Nation and other international forums. (Photo: PTI)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of National Command Authority on Wednesday, hours after India attacked on a terrorist camp in Balakot in response to attack in Pulwama terror attack.

Even though Pakistan has denied Indian Air Force had ambushed terror camp and cause heavy casualties, Islamabad vowed to respond “at the time and place of its choosing’ and will raise issue at the United Nation and other international forums.

A spokesperson of Pakistan’s Army said, “We will surprise you”, adding the response would include all domains including "diplomatic, political and military."

On early Tuesday, India bombed and destroyed the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s ‘biggest’ training camp in Balakot, killing “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

This air strike came after 12 days after JeM carried out a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed at least 40 CRPF soldiers.

Apart from the National Command Authority meet, Pakistan government has also called a joint session of Parliament on Wednesday.