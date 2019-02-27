Helicopter carrying Nepal's Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari, 5 others crashes

'We do not have any more information right now,' Home Secretary Prem Kumar Rai told reporters.

Kathmandu: A helicopter carrying Nepal's tourism minister, Rabindra Adhikari crashed in Tehrathum district.

The Air Dynasty helicopter was carrying Adhikari as well as Ang Tsering Sherpa, a prominent aviation and hospitality entrepreneur, and Yubaraj Dahal, personal aide to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Inspector General of Nepal Police Sarbendra Khanal was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

The two other passengers were Birendra Prasad Shrestha, Deputy Director General of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, and Arjun Kumar Ghimire. The helicopter was being flown by Captain Prabhakar KC.

