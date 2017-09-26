The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 26, 2017 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

World, South Asia

Terrorism in Afghanistan product of Pak's lon-standing policy: Rabbani at UN

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 26, 2017, 2:45 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2017, 2:47 pm IST

'Afghanistan has maintained a principal position of seeking to resolve differences with Pakistan through dialogue', Rabbani said.

Afghanistan's foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani (Photo: AP)
 Afghanistan's foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani (Photo: AP)

United Nations: After India, Afghanistan has cornered Pakistan for promoting terrorism. Afghan foreign minister said that extremism in Kabul is bi-product of Islamabad giving safe havens to terror outfits such as Taliban and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani said, “The scourge of terrorism and violent extremism affecting his country is the product of a long-standing policy by a neighbouring State to keep Afghanistan unstable.”

“Afghanistan has faced menace of terrorism for several decades now, with its roots located in terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens outside my country,” Rabbani said.

United States President Donald Trump had in August announced new South Asia and Afghanistan Policy, wherein he declared that more troops would be deployed in Afghanistan to fight Taliban.

“Despite being on the receiving end, provocative actions, including continuous violation across the border line, Afghanistan has maintained a principal position of seeking to resolve differences with Pakistan through dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful means”, Rabbani said.

“This is particularly true in case of relations with Pakistan, which unfortunately, have so far failed to respond positively at its own cost, particularly in relations to its global reputation and standing,” he added.

Rabbani welcomed Trump’s new Afghan policy and said that the US' strategy for Afghanistan has generated new hope among its citizens.

“We welcome the fact that the new strategy recognizes the critical need to address the lingering problem of terrorist safe-havens and sanctuaries in our region; and for more determined efforts to end political, logistical and financial support enjoyed by terrorist groups,” he said.

Before concluding his speech, Rabbani said, “I also wish to highlight that the exaggerated claims of Taliban control over some percentage of territory is being used as part of psychological warfare, our security forces have the upper hand against terrorists and extremists group through out the country”.

Last week, Indian External Affairs Minister Susham Swaraj called Pakistan a “pre-eminent export factory for terror”. Swaraj, while speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday, asked the neighbour’s politicians to introspect as to why India is recognised globally as an IT superpower.

Indirectly referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as a hypocrite, Swaraj, responded to the accusations levelled by him and said that all those listening to his speech had only one reaction, “Look who is talking.”

Tags: un security council, taliban, salahuddin rabbani, donald trump
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

After attack on Padmavati sets, sting op exposes Karni Sena's members' 'extortion' attempt

2

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

3

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

4

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

5

Meet the canine who buys her own treats

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham