The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

World, South Asia

At least 91 killed in mudslides, floods due to heavy rains in Sri lanka

AFP
Published : May 26, 2017, 7:38 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 7:38 pm IST

Sri Lanka appealed to the international community including the United Nations and neighbouring countries for help.

Sri Lankan military rescuers and villagers stand on the debris of a house that was destroyed in a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka (Photo: AP)
 Sri Lankan military rescuers and villagers stand on the debris of a house that was destroyed in a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka (Photo: AP)

Colombo: Flooding and landslides killed at least 91 people and left another 110 missing in Sri Lanka as the monsoon set in Friday, dumping record rainfalls in many parts of the island, authorities said.

About 20,000 people were also driven out of their homes in the south and western parts of the country, the Disaster Management Centre said.

"The Southwest monsoon began with very intense rain," deputy minister for disaster management Dunesh Gankanda told reporters in Colombo.

"There are some areas where we are unable to reach, but relief operations are under way."

The DMC said the toll rose to 91 dead and another 110 missing as reports came in from areas which had been inaccessible earlier in the day.

Sri Lanka appealed to the international community including the United Nations and neighbouring countries for help as the numbers of dead and missing climbed.

Heavy rains in the southern and western parts of the country have destroyed hundreds of homes and cut off several roads.

"The (foreign) ministry will continue to monitor the flood situation and seek assistance as required in consultation with the Ministry of Disaster Management," the government said in a statement.

It said Colombo had already sounded out the UN and its South Asian neighbours.

The latest flooding was the worst since May 2003 when 250 people were killed and 10,000 homes destroyed after a similarly powerful Southwest monsoon, officials said.

On Friday the military deployed thousands of troops to reach marooned villagers and the airforce carried out several rescue operations to pluck people from rooftops of flooded homes.

In the early hours of the day a mountainside collapsed on a women's hostel at a tea plantation at Neluwa in the island's south, killing at least seven women, police said.

Evacuation notices were issued to residents along the Kelani river, which flows to the Indian Ocean through the capital Colombo, amid fears that it was about to burst its banks.

"The residents who are living along the Kelani should evacuate to high ground within six hours," the DMC said.

DMC officials said the monsoon had been expected on Thursday night and ended a prolonged drought that had threatened agriculture as well as hydro power generation.

The rains filled the reservoirs used for hydro power, which had hit rock bottom, raising concerns of power shortage in June.

But officials said most reservoirs were now so full they were in danger of spilling over and causing dangers of flooding to people living downstream.

Tags: landslide, floods, mudslide, sri lanka news
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

MOST POPULAR

1

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge movie review - Jack Sparrow is lost in the sea

2

Apple to live stream WWDC17 on its website

3

Video: Trump seen shoving aside Montenegro PM Markovic to come in front

4

Indians issued maximum work visas to UK in 2016

5

Missing Shah Rukh Khan fans traced outside Mannat

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham