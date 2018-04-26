The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 05:04 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pak HC disqualifies Khawaja Asif from parl over UAE work permit

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 4:04 pm IST

Mohammad Usman Dar, an activist of Imran Khan's PTI had last year, filed a petition seeking the disqualification.

Dar had sought disqualification of Asif alleging that the foreign minister did not declare details of his employment contract with a UAE-based company and also concealed the salary details. (Photo: File)
 Dar had sought disqualification of Asif alleging that the foreign minister did not declare details of his employment contract with a UAE-based company and also concealed the salary details. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday disqualified Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif as member of parliament for concealing work permit of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This has dealt a blow to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party ahead of a general election due in a few months.

Mohammad Usman Dar, an activist of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had last year, filed a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for allegedly hiding his employment with a company in the UAE.

Earlier in April, the court had reserved judgment on Dar's petition. 

Dar had sought disqualification of Asif alleging that the foreign minister did not declare details of his employment contract with a UAE-based company and also concealed the salary details.

The petition claimed that Asif had been an employee of Mech and Elec Co LLC (IMECL) since 2011 where he was working as a special adviser.

It claimed that Asif was entitled to draw salary which was his receivable asset; however, since he did not declare it in the nomination form while contesting the 2013 general elections from NA-110, he was not qualified to remain a member of the National Assembly.

The petition relied upon the recent definition of the Supreme Court regarding receivable salary, on the basis of which it disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Asif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had defeated Dar in the 2013 general elections with a margin of over 21,000 votes.

Tags: islamabad high court, uae, work permit, khawaja asif
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham