The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017 | Last Update : 06:43 PM IST

World, South Asia

16th time in row, Pak denies India's demand for consular access to Jadhav

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 6:34 pm IST

Pakistan has denied India's request for consular access to Jadhav over a dozen times in the last one year.

Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: File)
 Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: India on Wednesday demanded consular access to its citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav to further pursue his case, including launching an appeal against the death sentence given to him by a Pakistani military court on spying charges.

However, Pakistan refused to comply with the demand saying the 46-year-old Indian national was a spy and not covered under the bilateral agreement on consular access.

Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale on Wednesday met with Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and sought the consular access to Jadhav.

Bambawale asked Janjua to provide access to Jadhav to further pursue his case, including launching an appeal against his death sentence, local media reported.

However, Janjua turned down Bambawale's demand saying "access under (bilateral) agreement is meant for prisoners and not for spies."

Pakistan has denied India's request for consular access to Jadhav over a dozen times in the last one year.

Pakistan Army has already rejected any chance of granting consular access to Jadhav who was sentenced to death for espionage and subversive activities by a military court.

Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor last week said consular access cannot be given to Jadhav because he is a spy.  It was second time that Bambawale has met Janjua to seek consular access to Jadhav.

On April 19, a meeting between Bambawale and Janjua was rescheduled. On April 14, Bambawale had met with Janjua, showing increasing concern of India about the fate of Jadhav.

He told media after his meeting that he had asked for list of charges and authentic copy of verdict of military tribunal against Jadhav to launch appeal against his conviction.

He also said that India was seeking consular access on the basis on international law humanitarian grounds. Pakistan Foreign Office has said that during the period of trial of Jadhav, due judicial process was followed and he was provided a lawyer in accordance with relevant laws and the Constitution of Pakistan.

Jadhav was awarded death sentence by the Field General Court Martial earlier this month, evoking a sharp reaction in India which warned Pakistan of consequences and damage to bilateral ties if the "pre-meditated murder" was carried out.

Pakistan claims its security forces had arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. It also claimed that he was "a serving officer in the Indian Navy."

The Pakistan Army had also released a "confessional video" of Jadhav after his arrest. However, India denied Pakistan's contention and maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped by the Pakistan authorities.

India had acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, pak military court, gautam bambawale
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Harbhajan Singh accuses Jet Airways pilot of racism, calls for strict action

2

Your face will control Samsung's next VR kit

3

Sonakshi gets replaced by Malaika Arora Khan as judge on Nach Baliye 8

4

Beware of false WhatsApp codes, it could be a scam

5

Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in Bangladesh

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham