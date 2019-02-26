‘Will respond at a time, place of our choosing’, says Pakistan on IAF strike

Pakistani PM on Tuesday asked the country's armed forces and people to 'remain prepared for all eventualities' after IAF strikes.

A special meeting of the National Security Committee was held at the Pakistan PM’s office. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday asked the country's armed forces and people to "remain prepared for all eventualities" after the Indian Air Force pummelled a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp across the Line of Control.

Pakistan’s national security committee condemned the Indian Air Force’s strikes. The national security committee, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Pakistan “shall respond at the time and place of its choosing”.

A special meeting of the National Security Committee was held at the Pakistan PM’s office. The meeting was attended by ministers of foreign affairs, defence, finance, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior officials.