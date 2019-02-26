Pakistan has right to retaliate: Qureshi warns India after IAF strikes

Qureshi said the nation should not be worried over Indian act as Pakistan are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure.

Condemning the air strike, Qureshi said that this was grave aggression by India against Pakistan and considered it as a violation of LoC and Pakistan has the right to retaliate and self defence. (Photo: AFP | File)

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that “better sense” should prevail in India after Indian jets carried out aerial strikes across Line of Control (LoC).

According to statement cited by Radio Pakistan, Qureshi warned India not to challenge Pakistan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks to Samaa News after the violation of LOC by Indian Air Force (26.02.19)



Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned India not to challenge Pakistan.

“I have already said that I don’t want to mislead the public. Clouds of danger are hovering over us and we will have to remain alert,” Pakistan’s Samaa TV quoted Qureshi.

On early Tuesday morning, in an operation by Indian Air Force at around 3:30 am, destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s camps across the LoC.