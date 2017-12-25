The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 25, 2017 | Last Update : 05:17 PM IST

World, South Asia

6 killed in suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan, ISIS claims responsibility

AFP / REUTERS
Published : Dec 25, 2017, 12:18 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2017, 12:21 pm IST

A suicide attacker on foot blew himself up near a compound belonging to the Afghan intelligence agency in Kabul, killing six civilians.

A suicide attacker on foot blew himself up near a compound belonging to the Afghan intelligence agency in Kabul, killing six civilians.
 A suicide attacker on foot blew himself up near a compound belonging to the Afghan intelligence agency in Kabul, killing six civilians.

Kabul/Cairo: ISIS claimed responsibility for an explosion on Monday carried out by a suicide bomber near a compound of Afghanistan's national intelligence agency in the capital, Kabul, the group said on its Amaq news agency.

The blast, close to the entrance of the security agency compound, killed at least six people and wounded one, Afghan government officials said.

A suicide attacker on foot blew himself up near a compound belonging to the Afghan intelligence agency in Kabul on Monday, killing six civilians, officials said.

The attacker struck at a time when workers were arriving at their offices.

The attack comes a week after militants stormed a National Directorate of Security (NDS) training centre in the Afghan capital.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said six civilians in a car were killed when the attacker detonated himself.

"Six people were martyred and three others were wounded," Danish said.

"They were hit when they were passing the area in their Toyota sedan vehicle. We still do not know the target of the attack but it happened on the main road," he added.

The health ministry confirmed the death toll but put the number of wounded at one.

An AFP reporter at the blast site said the attack happened outside the main entrance to an NDS compound. Security forces have swarmed the area, closing off the main road leading to the building.

Ambulances were seen leaving the scene, apparently taking casualties to hospitals in the city.

"Our initial information shows a blast took place near an intelligence headquarters in Shash Darak neighbourhood of Kabul," deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Last week's attack on the NDS was claimed by the Islamic State, which has expanded its presence in Afghanistan since it first appeared in the region in 2015.

It has scaled up its attacks in Kabul, including those on the country's Shiite minority.

The resurgent Taliban and increasingly IS are both stepping up their assaults on security installations and mosques.

On Friday, a suicide bomber drove an explosives-packed Humvee into a police compound in the southern province of Kandahar, killing at least six officers and destroying a building.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the pre-dawn ambush.

Afghan forces, already beset by desertions and corruption, have seen casualties soar to what a US watchdog has described as "shockingly high" levels since NATO forces officially ended their combat mission in 2014 and began a training and support role.

Morale has been further eroded by long-running fears that the militants have insider help -- everything from infiltrators in the ranks to corrupt Afghan forces selling equipment to the Taliban.

Tags: ashraf ghani, taliban, afghanistan suicide bomb attack, afghan intelligence agency
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai family grows 65 feet tall Christmas tree; India’s tallest

2

Diamond tycoon funds wedding for 251 young couples in India

3

Track Santa on Christmas with Alexa

4

Year ender 2017: This year's biggest tweets

5

Christmas lights dimmed by tensions in Bethlehem after Trump’s Jerusalem move

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham