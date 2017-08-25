The Asian Age | News

Amid Doklam standoff, Nepal PM assures all support, cooperation to India

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 25, 2017, 2:00 pm IST
The border spat began with India opposing to China’s road construction near strategically important Chicken’s neck.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba before their meeting in New Delhi. Deuba is on a four-days visit to India. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi/Kathmandu: Amid Sikkim standoff between India and China at Dokalm, visiting Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba Thursday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi an unconditionally support to India, stating that his country would not allow any activity against its “friendly neighbour”.

Giving an assurance of ‘every support, every help and cooperation’ to India, Nepalese PM Deuba said, “As you (Modi) mentioned that Nepal has an open border… I would like to assure you that Nepal will never allow any activity against friendly neighbour India and there will be every support, every help and cooperation from our side.”

India and Nepal on Thursday inked eight pacts including flood management and irrigation projects at a joint press meet between Modi and Nepal PM Deuba, who is on a four-day official state visit to India.

Meanwhile, foreign secretary S Jaishanakar, in a media briefing post joint statement between both countries had said, “The issue of standoff between China and Indian troops at Dokalam did not figure during the meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba."

Similarly, he maintained that there was no discussion on SAARC and China when asked if the two sides talked about the growing Chinese influence in the region.

India and China are on military standoff at Doklam, a disputed tri-junction point between India-Bhutan-China, basically belong to Himalayan state but allegedly claimed by Beijing as its territory.

The border spat began with India opposing to China’s road construction near strategically important Chicken’s neck, which connects mainland India with its north-eastern region.

India has been seeking diplomatic resolution for the standoff, however, China being reluctant to its demand had said, ‘talks only possible after India withdraw its troops from Doklam.’

