The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pakistan: 10 killed in Kurram tribal area blast

ANI
Published : Apr 25, 2017, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2017, 11:15 am IST

A bomb went off near a passenger van in Gudar area of Central Kurram Agency on early Tuesday morning.

(Photo: Representational/AP)
  (Photo: Representational/AP)

Peshawar: At least 10 people, including six children, were killed and 13 others, including four Khasadar officials, injured as a bomb went off near a passenger van in Gudar area of Central Kurram Agency on early Tuesday morning.

"An anti-tank mine was buried on the roadside," a political administration official told The Express Tribune.

"It was a rutted path in an area that is at a distance," he added.

Last month, at least 28 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded when a suicide bomber detonated a car 'rigged with explosives' outside an Imambargah in a busy marketplace in the main town of Kurram tribal region.

The violence sparked protests by local residents in Parachinar, the administrative headquarters of the agency.

Tags: bomb blast, kurram agency, bomb attack
Location: Pakistan, Nothwest Border Prov, Peshawar

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple hires NASA's augmented reality expert for future products: report

2

Human CEOs to become irrelevant in the next 30 years: Alibaba founder

3

Sonakshi-Armaan’s Twitter row; the actress reveals if she’s performing at Justin Bieber’s concert

4

Trump congratulates Whitson for breaking US space record

5

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is back

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham