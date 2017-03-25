The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 25, 2017 | Last Update : 09:20 AM IST

World, South Asia

People of PoK are fully aware of Indian atrocities and agendas: Pak army chief

PTI
Published : Mar 25, 2017, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2017, 9:01 am IST

Army said in a statement that the Chief of Army Staff visited the LoC in Kel sector and a forward post at Sharda.

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday alleged that the Indian claims about the presence of militants along the Line of Control is aimed at creating unrest in Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir. (Photo: AP)
 Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday alleged that the Indian claims about the presence of militants along the Line of Control is aimed at creating unrest in Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday alleged that the Indian claims about the presence of militants along the Line of Control is aimed at creating unrest in Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir.

Army said in a statement that the Chief of Army Staff visited the LoC in Kel sector and a forward post at Sharda.

He was briefed on the situation along the LoC by General Officer Commanding, Murree, Major Gen Azhar Abbas.

Referring to the Indian claims about the presence of militants along the LoC, Gen Bajwa said people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir "are fully aware of Indian atrocities" and Indian agendas, according to a statement by the army.

"Pakistan Army shall continue to ensure protection and security of people along LoC," Gen Bajwa said, adding that the "Indian propaganda" will "never succeed".

Earlier this month, Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen AK Bhat had raised the matter of movement of militants along the LoC with his Pakistani counterpart through a hotline call.

But the Pakistan military rejected Indian Army's concerns and asked it to "share evidence".

Kashmir has remained a long-standing unresolved issue between the countries causing acrimony on both sides. Both countries have accused each other of repeatedly violating the ceasefire along the LoC.

Tags: kashmir, pok, qamar javed bajwa, indo pak ties
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Emma Thompson recalls refusing date with Donald Trump

2

Hope Dalai Lama's blessings helps me sleep peacefully: Steve Smith

3

A week after his resignation, Shashank Manohar returns as ICC Chairman

4

Flight attendant dances to Britney Spears' 'Toxic', goes viral

5

'It was tough': Pooja Bhatt on her battle with alcohol addiction

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham