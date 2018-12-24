Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif given 7 years jail term in corruption case

Nawaz Sharif has been acquitted in the Flagship Investments corruption case in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal.

Sharif, who was removed from office last year after being disqualified from serving his third stint as prime minister. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: An anti-corruption court in Pakistan sentenced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to 7 years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case while acquitting him in the Flagship Investments corruption case in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal.

Accountability Court II Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik announced the verdict in the two remaining corruption cases against the Sharif family, after reserving the decision last week. In its decision, Judge Malik said there was concrete evidence against the 68-year-old former premier in the Al-Azizia reference, and that he was unable to provide a money trail in the case.

Sharif, who was removed from office last year after being disqualified from serving his third stint as prime minister. He was accused of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

Three cases - Avenfield properties case, Flagship Investment case and Al-Azizia steel mills case - were launched by the National Accountability Bureau on September 8, 2017 following a judgment by the apex court that disqualified Sharif.

In July, 2018 Sharif, his daughter Maryam and his son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year respectively in prison in the Avenfield properties case related to their purchase of four luxury flats in London through corrupt practices. However, the three were bailed out by the Islamabad High Court in September.

(With PTI inputs)