The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 24, 2017 | Last Update : 05:31 PM IST

World, South Asia

Bangladesh, Myanmar sign agreement on return of Rohingya refugees

AP
Published : Nov 24, 2017, 4:56 pm IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2017, 5:14 pm IST

Myanmar announced the agreement but provided no details on how many Rohingya refugees would be allowed to return home.

Under the agreement, Rohingya are required to present residency documents, which few have, before being allowed to return to Myanmar. (Photo: AP/File)
 Under the agreement, Rohingya are required to present residency documents, which few have, before being allowed to return to Myanmar. (Photo: AP/File)

Bangkok: Myanmar and Bangladesh signed an agreement on Thursday covering the return of Rohingya Muslims who fled across their mutual border to escape violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

Myanmar announced the agreement but provided no details on how many Rohingya refugees would be allowed to return home. Bangladesh said the repatriations are to begin within two months.

More than 620,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh since August 25, when the army began what it called “clearance operations” following an attack on police posts by a group of Rohingya insurgents. Refugees arriving in Bangladesh said their homes were set on fire by soldiers and Buddhist mobs, and some reported being shot at by security forces.

The office of Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi said the agreement “on the return of displaced persons from Rakhine state” was signed by Cabinet officials in Naypyitaw, Myanmar’s capital.

It said the pact follows a formula set in a 1992 repatriation agreement signed by the two nations after an earlier spasm of violence. Under that agreement, Rohingya were required to present residency documents, which few have, before being allowed to return to Myanmar.

Read: No return of Rohingyas without international monitors: Human Rights Watch

“We’re continuing our bilateral talks with Myanmar so that these Myanmar nationals (Rohingya) could return to their country,” Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was quoted as saying by the United News of Bangladesh news agency. “It’s my call to Myanmar to start taking back soon their nationals from Bangladesh.”

Rohingya at a refugee camp in Bangladesh expressed deep doubts about the agreement. “They burned our houses, they took our land and cows – will they give us these things back?” asked Abdul Hamid from Hoyakong. “I’m not happy at all. First, I need to know if they are going to accept us with the Rohingya identity,” said Sayed Alom, also from Hoyakong.

Rohingya Muslims have faced state-supported discrimination in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar for decades. Though members of the ethnic minority first arrived generations ago, Rohingya were stripped of their citizenship in 1982, denying them almost all rights and rendering them stateless. They cannot travel freely, practice their religion, or work as teachers or doctors, and they have little access to medical care, food or education.

Read: Bangladesh to start Rohingyas’ return to Myanmar in 2 months

The Myanmar government has refused to accept them as a minority group, and the statement issued Thursday by Suu Kyi’s office did not use the term “Rohingya.”

The United States on Wednesday declared the violence against Rohingya to be “ethnic cleansing,” and threatened penalties for Myanmar military officers involved in the crackdown.

The human rights group Amnesty International said in a report Tuesday that the discrimination against Rohingya has worsened considerably in the last five years, and amounts to “dehumanizing apartheid.”

“There can be no safe or dignified returns of Rohingya to Myanmar while a system of apartheid remains in the country, and thousands are held there in conditions that amount to concentration camps. Returns in the current climate are simply unthinkable,” the group’s director for refugee and migrant rights, Charmain Mohamed, said in a statement Thursday.

Tags: aung san suu kyi, sheikh hasina, rohingya refugees, myanmar army
Location: Thailand, Bangkok, Bangkok

MOST POPULAR

1

New Age Ramayana: Missing daughter returns home to Ayodhya 14 yrs later

2

Barber in China shaves eyeballs to give better vision

3

Ayushmann signs another romantic comedy, to collaborate with Tevar director

4

China probes daycares after parents complain of needle marks, pills given to children

5

Spanish gang beheads man, pulls out heart before burying him

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham