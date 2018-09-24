The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 24, 2018 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

World, South Asia

Maldives: Opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih wins presidential polls

AFP
Published : Sep 24, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2018, 1:05 pm IST

Results released by the Elections Commission early Monday morning showed Solih had secured 58.3 per cent of the popular vote.

Celebrations broke out across the tropical archipelago with opposition supporters carrying yellow flags of Solih's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and dancing on the streets. There was no response from Yameen after results were announced. (Photo: AFP)
 Celebrations broke out across the tropical archipelago with opposition supporters carrying yellow flags of Solih's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and dancing on the streets. There was no response from Yameen after results were announced. (Photo: AFP)

Colombo: Opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won the Maldives' presidential election, results showed Monday, a surprise defeat for President Abdulla Yameen following a campaign observers said was rigged in the strongman's favour.

Results released by the Elections Commission early Monday morning showed Solih had secured 58.3 per cent of the popular vote.

Celebrations broke out across the tropical archipelago with opposition supporters carrying yellow flags of Solih's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and dancing on the streets. There was no response from Yameen after results were announced.

Solih had the backing of a united opposition trying to oust Yameen but struggled for visibility with the electorate, with local media fearful of falling afoul of heavy-handed decrees and reporting restrictions.

There were also no other candidates at Sunday's election held with all key dissidents either in jail or exile.

Earlier in the night Solih had called on Yameen to concede defeat once the tally showed he had an unassailable lead.

"I call on Yameen to respect the will of the people and bring about a peaceful, smooth transfer of power," he said on television.

He also urged the incumbent to immediately release scores of political prisoners.

Yameen, who was widely tipped to retain power, had jailed or forced into exile almost all of his main rivals.

Before polls opened, police raided the campaign headquarters of the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and searched the building for several hours in a bid to stop what they called "illegal activities". There were no arrests.

Mohamed Nasheed, the head of the MDP, said the vote would "bring the country back to the democratic path".

Yameen would have no option but to concede defeat, said Nasheed, who was elected president of a newly-democratic Maldives in 2008 but currently lives in exile.

"He will not have people around him who will support him to fight on and stay," he told AFP.

Heavy Turnout

The poll is being closely watched by regional rivals India and China, who are jostling to influence Indian Ocean nations. The European Union and United States, meanwhile, have threatened sanctions if the vote is not free and fair.

Many voters across the Indian Ocean archipelago said they stood in line for over five hours to cast their ballots, while expatriate Maldivians voted in neighbouring Sri Lanka and India.

The Election Commission said balloting was extended by three hours until 7:00 pm (1400 GMT) because of technical glitches suffered by tablet computers containing electoral rolls, with officials using manual systems to verify voters' identities.

An election official said the deadline was also extended due to heavy voter turnout, which was later declared at 88 per cent.

Yameen voted minutes after polling booths opened in the capital Male, where opposition campaign efforts had been frustrated by a media crackdown and police harassment.

Monitors Barred

Some 262,000 people in the archipelago -- famed for its white beaches and blue lagoons -- were eligible to vote in an election from which independent international monitors have been barred.

Only a handful of foreign media were allowed in to cover the poll.

The Asian Network for Free Elections, a foreign monitoring group that was denied access to the Maldives, said the campaign had been heavily tilted in favour of 59-year-old Yameen.

The government has used "vaguely worded laws to silence dissent and to intimidate and imprison critics", some of whom have been assaulted and even murdered, according to Human Rights Watch.

Before the election there were warnings that Yameen could try to hold on to power at all costs.

In February he declared a state of emergency, suspended the constitution and ordered troops to storm the Supreme Court and arrest judges and other rivals to stave off impeachment.

Yameen told supporters on the eve of the election he had overcome "huge obstacles" since controversially winning power in a contested run-off in 2013, but had handled the challenges "with resilience".

The crackdown attracted international censure and fears the Maldives was slipping back into one-man rule just a decade after transitioning to democracy.

India, long influential in Maldives affairs -- it sent troops and warships in 1988 to stop a coup attempt -- expressed hopes the election would represent a return to democratic norms.

In recent years Yameen has drifted closer to China, India's chief regional rival, taking hundreds of millions of dollars from Beijing for major infrastructure projects.
 

Tags: ibrahim mohamed solih, maldives presidential election, abdulla yameen
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

MOST POPULAR

1

When SRK told Kajol to learn how to act, and she felt he talks nonsense sometimes

2

Cop charges self with rape after accidentally entering own name on computer

3

Here's why Kate Middleton is absent in the Queen's new documentary

4

Ayushmann Khurrana learns three different dialects for hilarious ride Badhaai Ho

5

Chekutty dolls made of soiled sarees revive dreams of flood-hit Kerala weavers

more

Editors' Picks

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

more

ALSO FROMLife

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham