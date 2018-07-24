The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018 | Last Update : 10:06 AM IST

World, South Asia

In audio message, Nawaz Sharif urges people to vote for PML-N in Pak polls

PTI
Published : Jul 24, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2018, 8:41 am IST

Sharif showed unhappiness that he and his daughter were imprisoned for leading a campaign of respecting the mandate.

The three-time prime minister said, 'The time has come to make this movement of respecting the vote a great success and deliver a grand verdict that will wash away the previous verdicts, which has made Pakistan a 'graveyard of justice.' (Photo: AP)
 The three-time prime minister said, 'The time has come to make this movement of respecting the vote a great success and deliver a grand verdict that will wash away the previous verdicts, which has made Pakistan a 'graveyard of justice.' (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, has urged the citizens of the country to vote for his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the general elections on July 25.

In an audio message posted on Twitter by his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, he said, "July 25 is just around the corner. I am listening to your passionate chants of 'Vote ko Izzat Do' (respect the vote) from the prison."

Sharif showed unhappiness that he and his daughter were imprisoned for leading a campaign of respecting the mandate.

The three-time prime minister said, "The time has come to make this movement of respecting the vote a great success and deliver a grand verdict that will wash away the previous verdicts, which has made Pakistan a 'graveyard of justice."

Stressing that it was a golden opportunity for the voters, Sharif urged voters to step out of their houses and vote for the 'lion' (PML-N's party symbol) on Wednesday to change the fate of Pakistan.

In a previous audio message reportedly recorded in London last week, Sharif made an emotional appeal to the citizens of the country to vote in large numbers. He urged voters to make July 25 a memorable day.

On July 6, Sharif and his daughter were convicted while they were away in London, in connection to the Avenfield reference case by the Accountability Court.

While Sharif was given ten years of imprisonment and fined eight million pounds, Maryam was awarded eight years in jail and fined two million pounds.

When they arrived at Lahore on July 13, the two were taken to Islamabad by a chartered flight, from where they were taken to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Sharif and Maryam were attending to the former's ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Sharif's brother and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that his party would win the general elections despite all the "injustices", according to Geo TV.

While addressing a rally at Basti Talpur on the last day of campaigning on Monday, Shehbaz said that Sharif removed darkness from Pakistan and took the country to great heights.

The deadline for campaigning by all the parties has come to an end at 12 am (Tuesday local time).

Pakistan will go to polls on Wednesday.

Tags: nawaz sharif, pml-n, pakistan general elections, maryam nawaz
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

2

Hindus-Muslims join hands to clean up post Bahuda Yatra in Odisha

3

End of world: Longest Blood Moon of century to spark apocalypse next week

4

Watch: Taimur's playdate with Yash, Roohi is too cute, but KJo embarrasses Kareena

5

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham