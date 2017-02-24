The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 24, 2017 | Last Update : 03:31 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Josh Hazlewood gave Australia their first breakthrough as he dismissed Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: Australia dismantle India for 105
 LIVE !  :  The Congress and the NCP were headed for a rout across the state including some of their strongholds like Pune. (Photo: Asian Age) Mumbai makes Sena no 1 with 84 seats, but BJP blooms at 80
 
World, South Asia

India's concerns over CPEC 'unwarranted': Chinese state media

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2017, 2:38 pm IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2017, 2:39 pm IST

India’s Foreign Secretary Jaishankar earlier said that the CPEC project, which runs through PoK violates India's sovereignty.

The CPEC is part of the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) Initiative, the official name of the Silk Road initiative. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The CPEC is part of the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) Initiative, the official name of the Silk Road initiative. (Photo: Representational Image)

Beijing: India's concerns over sovereignty relating to the USD 46-billion CPEC is "unwarranted", Chinese state media on Friday said, asking New Delhi to take an "objective and more pragmatic" view of China's ambitious Silk Road project.

The comments in an oped piece in Global Times comes after Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar on February 22 co-chaired the upgraded India-China Strategic Dialogue in Beijing.

After the dialogue, Jaishankar told reporters that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which runs through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), violates India's sovereignty.

The CPEC is part of the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) Initiative, the official name of the Silk Road initiative.

Reacting to Jaishankar's remarks, the article said India's concerns were "unwarranted". "China respects India's sovereignty concerns. Taking a strong stand on territorial issues is important, but it's hoped India could adopt anobjective and more pragmatic attitude towards the One Belt, One Road proposal."

China's Foreign Ministry is yet to react to India's stand. The article, however, asked India to take part in the Silk Road summit to be held in Beijing in May, stressing the "potential economic benefits" of CPEC and packaging it as a project promoting greater regional cooperation.

China's President Xi Jinping has convened the summit. Leaders of about 20 nations have confirmed participation, the Chinese foreign ministry has said without identifying them. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Sri Lankan premier Ranil Wickramasinghe are expected to attend the event.

Calling on India to soften its stand, the article said, "New Delhi fears that the CPEC, passing through the Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, would serve the purpose of granting legitimacy to Pakistan's control over the region, and by promoting the construction of the corridor, China intends to meddle in the Kashmir dispute. These concerns are unwarranted."

"China has no intention of interfering in the territorial dispute between India and Pakistan. China has long believed that the two neighbours should solve their dispute through dialogue and consultations, and it has repeatedly emphasised that the construction of the CPEC would not affect its stance on the issue," it said.

China's OBOR initiative's stated aim is to link countries in Asia, Africa and Europe to promote "an open and inclusive global economy" by building regional trade networks and enhancing connectivity for future growth.

Also, the article said, "India should not view Pakistan's development as a threat. As long as India is willing to, China, Pakistan and India could cooperate to tap the vast economic potential in the disputed Kashmir region."

Tags: cpec, silk road project, chinese media

MOST POPULAR

1

World's heaviest woman from Egypt sheds 50 kilos in 12 days

2

Freedom 251 phone: Ringing Bells head Goel detained for 'fraud'

3

Pooja Bhatt to file complaint after man posing as her agent cheats companies

4

'Ring of fire' eclipse treat for southern skygazers

5

LIVE| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: Australia dismantle India for 105

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham