The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 23, 2018 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

World, South Asia

Sri Lanka: Ousted PM Wickeremesinghe wins control of key panel in Parliament

PTI
Published : Nov 23, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2018, 4:35 pm IST

Sirisena's party members walked out of Parliament, protesting against Speaker Karu Jayasuriya's move to appoint five members of UPFA.

The Speaker named five members from United National Front (UNF) of Wickeremesinghe, and one each from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP). (Photo: File | AP)
 The Speaker named five members from United National Front (UNF) of Wickeremesinghe, and one each from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP). (Photo: File | AP)

Colombo: Ousted Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe's alliance on Friday won control of a powerful panel in Parliament, dealing a major blow to President Maithripala Sirisena and his prime ministerial appointee Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Sirisena's party members walked out of Parliament, which resumed its session on Friday after being adjourned on Monday, protesting against Speaker Karu Jayasuriya's move to appoint five members of the United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) which is led by the President.

The Speaker named five members from the United National Front (UNF) of Wickeremesinghe, and one each from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP). 

This is in continuation of the political unrest plaguing the country since October 26. 

Both Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa claim to be the prime ministers. Wickremesinghe says his dismissal is invalid because he still holds a majority in the 225-member Parliament. 

Jayasuriya, at the start of the session, announced that following a meeting of all party leaders which ended without an agreement over the composition of the committee, he had decided to grant five members each to the UPFA and the UNF. The committee would comprise 12 members, he said. 

Senior UPFA member Dinesh Gunawardena slammed the speaker's conduct as biased. 

"I urge you to recognise us as the government and give us the majority in the select committee. "We have precedents that even during the minority governments in the past the government had been given majority in the select committee," he said. 

Lakshman Kiriella on behalf of the ousted government said that Jayasuriya has declared the members based on two previous votes that there was no government and the purported government does not exist. 

Wimal Weerawansa, another Sirisena backer, said that if Jayasuriya was not recognising the government, they would not recognise Jayasuriya as the Speaker. 

"We will leave the chamber allowing you to conduct a meeting of the United National Party," Weerawansa said and led Sirisena's side out of the chamber.

Jayasuriya then proceeded to take a vote on his decision on the select committee composition after a vote was moved by JVP's Vijitha Herath.

The proposal was adopted with 121 votes for and nothing against. The members of the UNF, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and the Tamil National Alliance voted in favour.

Sri Lanka is witnessing a political crisis since President Sirisena abruptly sacked Wickremesinghe on October 26. Sirisena later dissolved Parliament, almost 20 months before its term was to end, and ordered snap election. The Supreme Court overturned Sirisena's decision to dissolve Parliament and halted the preparations for snap polls.

Speaker Jayasuriya then ordered a floor test in the 225-member assembly to end the ongoing political crisis, a move which invited the wrath of the government of Rajapaksa.

The UNF has already moved two motions of no trust against Rajapaksa and they are to move a third vote again, perhaps Friday.

Rajapaksa, however, has refused to step down.

On Wednesday, Wickremesinghe's party handed Parliament another motion, demanding suspension of funds of all ministry secretaries whom they claim had been illegally appointed since October 26.

Tags: sri lanka political crisis, maithripala sirisena, ranil wickremesinghe, mahinda rajapaksa, karu jayasuriya
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone XR price cut planned by top Japanese wireless carriers

2

Post Batla House, John, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar collaborate for five films

3

US asks allies to avoid Huawei's equipment

4

Unhealthy lifestyle, erratic shifts can increase diabetes risk, says study

5

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham