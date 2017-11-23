The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 23, 2017

World, South Asia

Tibet not seeking independence, want to stay with China, says Dalai Lama

PTI
Published : Nov 23, 2017, 6:23 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2017, 6:26 pm IST

Despite being separate countries, China and Tibet enjoyed a close relationship, though there were occasional 'fights'.

 "Tibet has a different culture and a different script... The Chinese people love their own country. We love our own country," he said. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Tibet does not seek independence from China but wants greater development, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said in Kolkata on Thursday.

Despite being separate countries, China and Tibet enjoyed a close relationship, though there were occasional "fights", he said at an interactive session organised by the Indian Chambers of Commerce.

"The past is past. We now have to look into the future," he said.

"We are not seeking independence... We want to stay with China. We want more development," the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people said.

The Dalai Lama also said that China must respect the culture and heritage of Tibet and Tibetans. "Tibet has a different culture and a different script... The Chinese people love their own country. We love our own country," he said.

Holding that no Chinese "understands what had really happened in the last few decades", he said the country had changed over the years.

"With China joining the world, it has changed 40 per cent to 50 per cent of what it was earlier," he said.

The Dalai Lama also spoke about the ecological significance of the Tibetan Plateau and recalled that a Chinese ecologist had once said that its environmental impact was like that of the South Pole and the North Pole. "The ecologist called it the Third Pole," the Buddhist leader said.

The Dalai Lama said, "From Yangtze to Sindhu (Indus) rivers, major rivers ... come from Tibet. Billions of lives are involved. Taking care of the Tibetan Plateau is not only good for Tibet but for billions of people."

Tags: dalai lama, indian chambers of commerce
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

