The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 23, 2017 | Last Update : 03:18 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Shiv Sena party workers celebrate outside party office as initial trends indicate their lead in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI) Maharashtra local polls: Sena leads in Mumbai but BJP closes in; state turns saffron
 LIVE !  :  Australia lost David Warner a few minutes before the lunch break after he dragged a ball onto his stumps off Umesh Yadav’s bowling. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Indian spinners strike, Australia 5 down
 
World, South Asia

5 dead, 30 injured in bomb attack in Lahore: Pakistan officials

AFP
Published : Feb 23, 2017, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2017, 2:22 pm IST

Panic gripped the area a little before noon when the loud explosion resonated across Z-Block in Defence Housing Authority area.

(Photo: AP/Representational)
 (Photo: AP/Representational)

Lahore: At least five people were killed and 30 injured after a blast ripped through a building in an upscale shopping area of Pakistan's Lahore Thursday, officials said, the latest in a surge in Islamist violence.

"It was a bomb attack," Nayab Haider, a spokesman for the provincial Punjab police said. Rescue services spokeswoman Deeba Shehnaz provided the casualty toll.

Television footage showed a smouldering building and several crumpled cars with their windows blown out.

The explosion took place in the particularly affluent Defence Housing Authority suburb of the city, replete with upscale boutiques and cafes as well as an academy for the international hair salon Toni & Guy.

It came a day after the military announced the launch of a nationwide anti-terrorist operation in the wake of a series of bloody assaults that have killed more than 130 people in the past two weeks.

They included a previous bomb blast in Lahore on February 13 which killed 14 people, and a devastating suicide attack at a Sufi shrine in Sindh province that left 90 devotees dead.

The attacks, which were claimed by the Islamic State group and the Pakistani Taliban, dented growing optimism over the country's security after it appeared to be making strong gains in its decade-and-a-half long war on militancy.

The emergence of IS and a Taliban resurgence would be a major blow to Pakistan. Analysts have said the apparently coordinated nature of the attacks suggested militants were regrouping.

Pakistan has accused neighbouring Afghanistan of harbouring the militants who have carried out the attacks. Kabul and Islamabad routinely accuse one another of giving militants safe haven.

"The enemy is taking advantage of the turmoil in Afghanistan to launch terrorist attacks on Pakistan's soil," a foreign office spokesman told reporters at a regular press briefing Thursday as he condemned the attacks.

Islamabad launched a crackdown in the wake of the attacks, saying it has killed dozens of "terrorists" in recent days and carried out airstrikes on militant hideouts along the Afghan border before announcing the fresh military operation Wednesday.

Analysts said the military was seeking to limit militants' movements from one place to another by carrying out a nationwide operation.

"This operation will basically target sanctuaries... of militants in Punjab province and restrict their movements," defence analyst and retired general Talat Masood told AFP.

Pakistan had vowed to hold the final of its hugely popular Pakistan Super League in Lahore next month despite the surge in violence, part of an effort to bring international cricket back to the country, promising "head of state level" security for foreign players taking part.

The city, capital of Punjab province and Pakistan's second largest metropolis, was also the scene of an attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus in 2009. Pakistan has not hosted high-level visiting teams since then.

Tags: bomb blast, defence locality, explosion
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch trailer: Mustafa shows impressive action and romance in Abbas-Mustan's Machine

2

How Harpreet Singh was snubbed at IPL auction after confusion over name

3

Offensive acronyms galore in UP campaign

4

Video: Man kneads dough with feet at Delhi hotel

5

US: 26-yr-old caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-yr-old with dementia

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham