Indian ‘aggression’ will always get most befitting response: Pak army chief

PTI
Published : Jan 23, 2018, 3:24 pm IST
Qamar Javed Bajwa made remarks during his visit to the LoC and Working Boundary in Khuiratta and Ratta Arayan sectors.

The army chief met local commanders, who briefed him about the ceasefire violations, specially alleged targeting of the civilian population across the LoC and WB. (Photo: AFP)
Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday warned that any Indian “aggression” or “misadventure” will always get a most befitting response.

He made the remarks during his visit to the Line of Control and Working Boundary in Khuiratta and Ratta Arayan sectors, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The army chief met local commanders, who briefed him about the ceasefire violations, specially alleged targeting of the civilian population across the LoC and WB, it said.

“Our commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement of 2003 should never be misconstrued as response limitation. Indian aggression or any misadventure shall always get a most befitting response,” Gen Bajwa said.

He directed for enhanced protective measures including construction of more community shell protection shelters for civil population.

Later, he visited Combined Military Hospital in Sialkot to meet injured citizens due to recent Indian shelling, the ISPR said in a statement.

Tags: pakistan, qamar javed bajwa, loc, ceasefire violations
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

