The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 22, 2018 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

World, South Asia

Repatriation of Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar delayed: Bangladesh

REUTERS
Published : Jan 22, 2018, 3:03 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2018, 3:04 pm IST

The United Nations described the military operation as ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya, which Myanmar denies.

Myanmar agreed earlier this month to receive the Rohingya refugees at two reception centres and a temporary camp near its border with Bangladesh over a two-year period starting Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)
 Myanmar agreed earlier this month to receive the Rohingya refugees at two reception centres and a temporary camp near its border with Bangladesh over a two-year period starting Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

Palongkhali (Bangladesh): Bangladesh has delayed the repatriation of Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar, set to start on Tuesday, because the process of compiling and verifying the list of people to be sent back is incomplete, a senior Bangladesh official said.

The decision comes as tensions have risen in camps holding hundreds of thousands of refugees, some of whom are opposing their transfer back to Myanmar because of lack of security guarantees.

Myanmar agreed earlier this month to receive the Rohingya refugees at two reception centres and a temporary camp near its border with Bangladesh over a two-year period starting Tuesday. The authorities have said repatriations would be voluntary.

But Abul Kalam, Bangladesh’s refugee relief and rehabilitation commissioner said on Monday the return would have to be delayed. He did not immediately give a new date for the repatriations to begin.

“There are many things remaining,” he told Reuters by phone. “The list of people to be sent back is yet to be prepared, their verification and setting up of transit camps is remaining.”

More than 655,500 Muslim Rohingya fled to Bangladesh after a crackdown by the Myanmar military in the northern part of Rakhine state in response to militant attacks on security forces on August 25. The United Nations described the military operation as ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya, which Myanmar denies.

Myanmar said it was ready to take back the returning Rohingya.

“We are ready to accept them once they come back. On our part, the preparation is ready,” Ko Ko Naing, director general of Myanmar’s Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, told Reuters by phone.

He declined to comment on whether Bangladesh had informed Myanmar about the delay.

At the Palongkhali refugee camp, near the Naf river that marks the border between the two countries, a group of Rohingya leaders gathered early on Monday morning with a loudspeaker and a banner listing a set of demands for their return to Myanmar.

These include security guarantees, the granting of citizenship and the group’s recognition in Myanmar’s list of ethnic minorities. The Rohingya are also asking that homes, mosques and schools that were burned down or damaged in the military operation be rebuilt.

Bangladesh army officials arrived at the protest and dispersed the crowd of 300. Witnesses said they saw the army take away one of the Rohingya leaders who was holding a banner.

Bangladesh army spokesman Rashedul Hasan said he had not received any information on a protest from the refugee camps this morning, but said he was trying to find out more.

Tags: rohingya, bangladesh, myanmar, rashedul hasan
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA's new foldable wings to help airplanes fly like birds

2

NASA bumps Astronaut off space station flight in rare move

3

Smartphones may help search for rare cosmic rays

4

WB: 4 attempt to sell ‘genie in a bottle’ for Rs 10 lakh, arrested

5

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham