The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 22, 2018 | Last Update : 08:20 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pak won’t allow UNSC team any direct access to Hafiz Saeed: report

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2018, 7:46 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2018, 7:50 pm IST

The UNSC sanctions list includes the names of JuD, LeT, Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and other organisations and individuals.

Saeed was released from house arrest in Pakistan in November. He was under detention since January, 2017. (Photo: File | AP)
 Saeed was released from house arrest in Pakistan in November. He was under detention since January, 2017. (Photo: File | AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan will not allow the UN Security Council's sanctions monitoring committee any direct access to Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed or his entities, a media report said on Monday.

The monitoring team of the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee will be visiting Islamabad this week for an assessment of Islamabad's compliance with the world body's sanctions regime.

The UN monitoring team's visit is taking place amid increasing pressure on Pakistan from the US and India with respect to the inadequate implementation of the sanctions on Saeed and entities linked to him.

Saeed was listed under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

Citing senior officials at the foreign ministry, The Nation reported that the UNSC team's visit was not designed to "press Pakistan".

The UNSC team, one official said, will visit Pakistan to discuss "official information" on issues relating to the banned outfits and implementation of the UN sanctions.

"They will not seek access to the JuD or Hafiz Saeed and if they do that, we will not allow it. We have been in talks and this visit was scheduled," the official was quoted as saying by the paper.

Citing another official, the paper said the UN team will hold meetings with Pakistani officials on the list of the sanctioned outfits.

"We have been implementing the UN sanctions, so there is no panic. We are ready to answer their questions. We have been preparing," he said.

The UNSC sanctions list includes the names of JuD, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) and other organisations and individuals.

The UNSC monitoring committee oversees the sanctions measures imposed by the Security Council under the rules. The member states are required to freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities.

Last week, Pakistan banned companies and individuals from making donations to the JuD, the FIF and other organizations on the UNSC sanctions list.

Saeed was released from house arrest in Pakistan in November. He was under detention since January, 2017.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. It has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

Pakistan has remained under the Financial Action Task Force scanner over allegations by the US and India about the UNSC sanctions not being fully implemented.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

Tags: hafiz saeed, pakistan, terrorists, un sanctions, india, jud
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA's new foldable wings to help airplanes fly like birds

2

NASA bumps Astronaut off space station flight in rare move

3

Smartphones may help search for rare cosmic rays

4

WB: 4 attempt to sell ‘genie in a bottle’ for Rs 10 lakh, arrested

5

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Aamir Khan's ambitious tournament to eradicate drought in Maharashtra was launched by eminent personalities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in presence of Fadnavis, Tata, Ambani

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham