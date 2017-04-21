The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 21, 2017 | Last Update : 08:24 PM IST

World, South Asia

JuD activities prejudicial to peace, security, Pakistan govt tells Lahore HC

PTI
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 7:08 pm IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2017, 7:03 pm IST

Pakistani govt also told Lahore High Court that no violation of law has been made in the detention of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Hafiz Saeed, Chief of Pakistan's religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa. (Photo: AP)
 Hafiz Saeed, Chief of Pakistan's religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa. (Photo: AP)

Lahore: The Pakistani government has told the Lahore High Court that no violation of law has been made in the detention of Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed and his four aides.

The government also told the court that it has reasons to believe that Jamaat-ud Dawah (JuD) and its sister organisation Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) were engaged in activities which can be prejudicial to peace and security.

In a written reply submitted to the court on Thursday, the federal interior ministry defended the detention of the JuD leaders on January 30, saying the action has been taken under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, which deals with the proscription of persons.

The ministry said that the JuD and FIF had been kept under observation on the basis of a report sent by the ministry of foreign affairs.

“In light of that report, the federal government had reasons to believe that JuD and FIF were engaged in certain activities which could be prejudicial to peace and security and in violation of Pakistan’s obligation to the United Nations Security Council resolution,” it said.

The interior ministry requested the court to dismiss the petition of Saeed and his aides challenging their detention. The division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan examined the report and adjourned the hearing on the petition till April 27.

The government on January 30 had put Saeed and the four leaders of the JuD and FIF under house arrest in Lahore under the country’s anti-terrorism act.

Saeed along with Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid, Qazi Kashif Hussain and Abdullah Ubaid filed the petition in the Lahore High Court through senior advocate A K Dogar.

Saeed and his aides allege in their petition that the government detained them without any legal justification.

Saeed was also put under house arrest after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, but he was freed by a court in 2009. Saeed has a bounty of USD 10 million on his head for his role in terror activities.

Tags: jamaat-ud dawah, hafiz saeed, lahore high court
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

US firefighter catches baby dropped from burning building

2

Salman Khan says that Hollywood is too far him

3

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are expecting their first child

4

Aditya Chopra rejects Sara Ali Khan for Thugs of Hindostan?

5

Leaked Nokia 9 sketches visualised into reality on YouTube

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham