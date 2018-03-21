The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 21, 2018 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

World, South Asia

Shocking: Pak man mutilates wife’s genitalia for refusing gold earrings

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 21, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2018, 11:38 am IST

The victim’s family believes that their daughter was attacked for ‘being unable to conceive children’.

The suspect allegedly attacked his wife after she refused to give him her gold earrings. However, the victim’s family claims that the couple fought often and believe that their daughter was attacked for ‘being unable to conceive children’. (Representational Image)
 The suspect allegedly attacked his wife after she refused to give him her gold earrings. However, the victim’s family claims that the couple fought often and believe that their daughter was attacked for ‘being unable to conceive children’. (Representational Image)

Islamabad: In a shocking incident in Pakistan’s Dera Ghazi Khan area, a man has been arrested for allegedly mutilating his wife’s genitalia.

Border Military Police arrested the suspect after a complaint had been registered against him by the victim’s father, Dawn reported.

Jamil Ahmed claimed that on his way to another village with his brother he heard noises coming from his daughter’s house. Upon entering, he heard her screaming inside a locked room and when he broke in, he found her “lying in a pool of blood” and caught his son-in-law “in the act”. An accomplice was allegedly also present in the room, who is on the run and whom the police are conducting raids to arrest.

The suspect allegedly attacked his wife after she refused to give him her gold earrings, according to the FIR registered.

However, the victim’s family claims that the couple fought often and believe that their daughter was attacked for "being unable to conceive children".

The victim’s father took her to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Taunsa Sharif where she is currently being treated.

The accused has been arrested and is in police custody. 

Tags: fmg, genital mutilation, domestic violence, border military police
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Biggies to unite: Aamir’s Mahabharata magnum opus to be produced by Mukesh Ambani?

2

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

3

Mozilla Firefox, Safari browser hacked, new vulnerabilities discovered

4

Study finds men with higher intelligence more likely to marry

5

We'll wait for Irrfan, say Vishal-Prernaa, keep Deepika starrer on hold, announce next

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mumbai-Students of All India Railway Act Apprentice Association stage blockade demanding jobs in railway sector near Dadar and Matunga. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Rail Roko agitation: Mumbai students block lines demanding jobs

Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph that ends in the midnight of March 19. (Photos: AP)

Spain's annual Fallas festival celebrates things going up in flames

The Ibero-American Theater of Bogotá is a major cultural event in Colombia and one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world. (Photos: AP)

Theatre takes to the streets at Colombia Festival

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Niger Tuareg Festival sees celebration of culture

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham