Pakistan to handover Indian soldier who strayed into PoK last year

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Jan 21, 2017, 2:29 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2017, 3:06 pm IST

Pakistan has said that Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chauhan 'deserted' to Pak in September, with grievances against his commander.

Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chauhan (Photo: PTI)
 Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chauhan (Photo: PTI)

Islamabad: In an endeavour to ease the tension between the two neighbouring nations Pakistan on Saturday announced that it will soon release the Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chauhan, who strayed into the Pakistani territory across the Line of Control, soon after surgical strikes by India.

Confirming the news on Twitter, Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Chauhan had 'deserted to Pakistan on September 29, 2016, with grievances against his commander'.

According to reports, Chauhan's grandmother passed away after hearing the news of his capture.

Chauhan was protected under Article 4 of the Third Geneva Convention, wherein, from the moment of his capture, it is illegal to torture the soldier, and he can only be made to provide his name, date of birth, rank and service number, if and where applicable.

