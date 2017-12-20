The Asian Age | News

Pak NSA Nasser Khan accuses India of creating ‘two front situation’

PTI
Published : Dec 20, 2017, 1:50 pm IST
Pak was being stretched to fight militants on the western front with Afghanistan and face Indian army on the eastern border with India.

Janjua said that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan but the same is under stress due to involvement of India which wants to create a ‘two front situation’ for Pakistan. (Photo: File)
Islamabad: National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua Wednesday accused India of creating a "two-front situation" for Pakistan, saying such a policy would be detrimental for regional peace and stability.

His statement came during his talks with visiting Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan Markus Potzel who was accompanied by German Ambassador Martin Kobler.

According to a statement by the NSA office, the two sides discussed the regional security situation and the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

Janjua said that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan but the same is under stress due to involvement of India which wants to create a "two front situation" for Pakistan.

"India is self-seeking a two front situation which does not auger well for the region. All major powers of the world need to play their role in keeping the region stable and balanced," he said.

He meant to say that Pakistan was being stretched to fight militants on the western front with Afghanistan and face Indian army on the eastern border with India.

The NSA also said that for "regional peace and stability, it is imperative for both the countries to engage with each and resolve their disputes."

He said Pakistan and India should resolve their disputes for the sake of better future.

Janjua also said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan and urged for political settlement of the Afghan issue.

"To end miseries of Afghanistan and its people, warring sides should seek a political solution to the conflict as the perpetual war of last 16 years has given us nothing but human miseries and sufferings," Janjua added.

Tags: indian army, indo-pak relation, national security advisor, nasser khan janjua
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

