The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 20, 2018 | Last Update : 02:57 PM IST

World, South Asia

Lalu Yadav seems to be Imran Khan’s political mentor: Pak opposition leader

ANI
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 1:53 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2018, 1:53 pm IST

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats in the July 25 general elections.

On Friday, Khan was elected as the new prime minister of Pakistan by the NA lawmakers, defeating his PML-N rival Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo; File)
 On Friday, Khan was elected as the new prime minister of Pakistan by the NA lawmakers, defeating his PML-N rival Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo; File)

Islamabad: Downplaying Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech in the National Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday said that Khan's address did not match the stature of a premier of the country.

Shah was quoted by Dunya News as saying, "Ostensibly, Khan's speech gives the impression that India's Lalu Yadav is his political mentor."

In his first address in the NA after being elected as the prime minister, Khan reportedly lost his temper after the opposition leaders created a ruckus and staged a sit-in in the lower house of Pakistan Parliament. However, while speaking, he raised his voice on a few occasions.

Asserting that he did not expect such an 'irresponsible behaviour' from the cricketer-turned-politician, Shah further said, "If this is Naya Pakistan, then God may have mercy upon us."

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats in the July 25 general elections. On Friday, Khan was elected as the new prime minister of Pakistan by the NA lawmakers, defeating his PML-N rival Shehbaz Sharif.

While Khan bagged 176 seats, Sharif, the PML-N president and the brother of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, managed to secure just 96 seats.

After being elected as the prime minister, the 65-year-old cricketer-turned-politician pledged to bring a change, which according to him "the country was awaiting for last 70 years". He assured to identify the people accountable for "looting the country".

"Those who stole this nation's money and stashed it abroad, I will bring them all to accountability. We will together debate and think on how to generate our own revenues so that we never have to be dependent on another country," the 1992 World Cup winning captain said while thanking the youth of Pakistan for supporting him.

Khan took oath as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan on August 18.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, imran khan, syed khursheed shah, shehbaz sharif
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

2

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

3

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

4

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

5

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham