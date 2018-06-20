The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

World, South Asia

Returning Officer rejects Pervez Musharraf's nomination papers for elections

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 11:27 am IST

Returning Officer Muhammad Khan rejected Musharraf's nomination papers citing court's order, officials said.

Musharraf, 74, had filed his nomination papers from the northern district of Chitral (NA-1) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (Photo: File)
 Musharraf, 74, had filed his nomination papers from the northern district of Chitral (NA-1) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (Photo: File)

Islamabad/Karachi: The nomination papers of Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for the July 25 general elections were rejected on Tuesday by the returning officer on the ground that he was barred for life from contesting elections by the Peshawar High Court in 2013.

Musharraf, 74, had filed his nomination papers from the northern district of Chitral (NA-1) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The ex-dictator had filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the ban imposed on him to contest elections by the Peshawar High Court in 2013.

The apex court had allowed him to file his nomination paper on the conditions that he appears in person on June 13.

Last week, the Supreme Court withdrew the permission it conditionally granted to the ex-dictator after he failed to appear before it in person, and postponed the hearing in the case for the indefinite period.

The apex court also left the matter of nomination papers to the returning officers.

Returning Officer Muhammad Khan rejected Musharraf's nomination papers citing court's order, officials said.

Meanwhile, Musharraf's lawyer moved an application to withdraw his nomination papers for the NA-247 constituency in Karachi, where he was summoned by an election officer to appear by the evening.

The former military ruler can appeal against the rejection of his nomination by June 22.

The last date for the decision on the appeals by tribunals is June 27.

The list of valid candidates will be published on June 28, whereas the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 29.

The final list of contesting candidates is scheduled to be published on June 30.

Tags: pervez musharraf, pakistan general elections, peshawar high court, pakistan supreme court, muhammad khan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

2

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

3

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

4

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

5

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham