The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 20, 2017 | Last Update : 01:33 PM IST

World, South Asia

After B’desh landslides claim hundreds of lives, lightning takes 22 lives

AFP
Published : Jun 20, 2017, 1:04 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2017, 1:06 pm IST

Hundreds of people die every year from lightning strikes in Bangladesh and experts say climate change has worsened the problem.

One independent monitor said 349 people were killed by lightning strikes in 2016. (Photo: File/ Representational)
  One independent monitor said 349 people were killed by lightning strikes in 2016. (Photo: File/ Representational)

Dhaka: Lightning strikes have killed at least 22 people in Bangladesh in the last 48 hours, authorities said Tuesday, a week after monsoon rains triggered a series of deadly landslides in the country.

The deaths came as storms swept the country on Sunday and Monday, the head of the disaster management department Reaz Ahmed said.

Among the dead were a couple and their young daughter who were working on a peanut farm when they were struck by lightning.

Hundreds of people die every year from lightning strikes in Bangladesh and experts say climate change has exacerbated the problem.

Read: B'desh: Rescuers struggle to reach victims of landslides; toll up to 152

They also blame deforestation and the loss of taller trees like palms that used to act as lightning conductors.

Last year authorities declared a natural disaster when the official toll topped 200 deaths, with 82 people dying on a single day in May.

Experts say the true figure is likely much higher as many deaths go unreported. One independent monitor said 349 people were killed by lightning strikes in 2016.

Disaster officials spent several months last year looking at ways to reduce the toll and later came up with a programme to plant a million palm trees.

Read: Bangladesh landslides leave 144 dead; 4000 homeless in shelters

The meteorological department has also trained 20,000 school students on measures to avoid being struck by lightning.

Last week, more than 160 people were killed and hundreds of homes were destroyed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the country's southeast.

Tags: lightning, climate change, monsoon
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dhaka

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: SRK-Anushka give us glimpse on why their film was earlier titled The Ring

2

Apple, Microsoft, Google, others, meet Trump on government overhaul

3

Arunachal Pradesh: Army rescues 200 stranded civilians post massive landslide

4

ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission completes 1000 earth days

5

Refurbished technology: Cheap and worth it!

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Thousands of participants march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Thousands participate in Brazil's annual Gay Pride Parade

Milan Fashion Week (Photo: AP)

Second day of Milan Fashion Week sees new spunk!

The annual festival celebrates the centuries old tradition of pulling logs honoring the owners of the strongest horses. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Bosnia's horse logging festival

Artists from New England, Canada, California and Europe compete to create their designs over three days, totaling 24 hours. (Photo: AP)

Sand Sculptures competition returns to Hampton beach

The Monterey International Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif that turned 50 celebrated by kicking off a three-day concert (Photo:AP)

Monterey International Pop Festival enters 50th anniversary

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham