The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 21, 2018 | Last Update : 12:24 AM IST

World, South Asia

Pak child serial killer appeals against his death sentence in Lahore HC

PTI
Published : Feb 20, 2018, 6:06 pm IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2018, 6:07 pm IST

Imran Ali said the trial was conducted in 'haste and legal requirements were not fulfilled' during the trial.

The girl's father Muhammad Amin expressed satisfaction over the verdict, saying: 'We are satisfied on the verdict but we wanted him to be hanged publicly.' (Photo: AFP)
 The girl's father Muhammad Amin expressed satisfaction over the verdict, saying: 'We are satisfied on the verdict but we wanted him to be hanged publicly.' (Photo: AFP)

Lahore:  A serial killer in Pakistan, who was sentenced to death for the brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari, on Tuesday challenged his conviction in the Lahore High Court alleging that his trial was conducted in "haste" without fulfilling legal requirements.

In the first ever trial in the country's history that concluded in shortest period of four days, an anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced to death 23-year-old Imran Ali on four grounds -- murdering a child, kidnapping a child, rape of a minor, and committing an unnatural act with a minor.

Also read: Justice delivered: Pak man convicted for raping 7-yr-old, dumping body in garbage

In his appeal, he declared that he is "not guilty".

He said the trial was conducted in "haste and legal requirements were not fulfilled" during the trial. He appealed to the high court to overturn the ATC's verdict.

Besides death penalty, Imran was also sentenced to seven years in jail with a fine of Rs 1 million for desecrating the body of a minor.

He was arrested in January, two weeks after he raped and killed the 7-year-old girl and threw her body into a garbage dump in Kasur city, some 50 kilometres from Lahore.

The brutal rape and murder of the child had sparked outrage and protests across the country. Her case was the twelfth such incident to occur within a 10 kilometre radius in Kasur city over a 12-month period.

Also read: Pak news anchor goes on air with daughter, protests minor's rape, murder

The arrest brought to light seven more such crimes and many Pakistanis have demanded he be publicly executed.

He is facing further charges in the cases of seven other children he attacked five of whom were murdered.

The prosecution lawyer had earlier claimed that Imran had been given ample chance to defend himself, but he chose to confess his crimes.

A total 56 witnesses were presented against him in addition to forensic evidence, DNA and polygraph tests.

The girl's father Muhammad Amin expressed satisfaction over the verdict, saying: "We are satisfied on the verdict but we wanted him to be hanged publicly."

Some lawyers and activists had shown concerns about the fairness of the trial inside jail. Advocate Asad Jamal said the trial could not be held in a free and fair manner unless the suspect was given an ample opportunity to defend himself through a counsel of his choice.

He said the trial had been conducted in camera without access to independent observers, members of the bar and independent legal counsel for the accused.

He said the prosecution could not propose or nominate a lawyer to defend Imran because there had always been a clear conflict of interest.

Tags: pakistan, rape, murder, zainab case
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

Itkhori to have World's tallest ‘Buddha’ stupa: J’khand CM Raghubar Das

2

Reading crime novels helps relieve symptoms of depression, says study

3

PNB fraud: Hyderabad temple invokes Lion God to solve money crisis

4

Asus' Zenfone 5 leaks again, shows off iPhone X design

5

Padmaavat earns mammoth Rs 525 crores worldwide, Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacts

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Sridevi inaugurated a noble initiative at a educational institution in Mumbai, where other celebrities were also spotted on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi flags off noble initiative, other stars lend support to event in style

Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award at an event graced by numerous celebrities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, Parineeti in attendance as Asha Bhosle receives Yash Chopra Memorial award

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

The first trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is out. The trailer launch was attended by star cast of the film Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari and also other B-town celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Daas Dev trailer launch: Richa and Aditi bond as Paro and Chandramukhi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham