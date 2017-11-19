75 years jail for 2 Pakistani college students who raped, killed minor boy

According to the FIR, the convicts and the victim studied in same academy in a village in Sahiwal.

Convicts Musadiq Ahmed and Ahsan Hassan were accused of killing the Class 5 student after raping him in Sahiwal district. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Lahore: Two Pakistani college students have been sentenced to 75 years in prison by a court for raping and killing an 11-year-old boy in the Punjab province.

Convicts Musadiq Ahmed and Ahsan Hassan were accused of killing the Class 5 student after raping him in Sahiwal district, some 230 km from Lahore, in November 2017.

Initially the police had registered the case on charges of murder, kidnapping and unnatural offences under the Pakistan Penal Code.

But after the protest by the victim’s family and locals, the police also included terrorism sections in the FIR and the suspects were prosecuted in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore.

“The ATC today awarded 75 years imprisonment to each suspect and also imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on each of them on different counts,” a court official said and added the convicts confessed to their crime before the judge.

According to the FIR, the convicts and the victim studied in same academy in a village in Sahiwal. On November 7, 2016, the convicts on return from the academy kidnapped the minor boy and took him to a deserted place where they killed him after raping him.