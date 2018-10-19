The Asian Age | News

Friday, Oct 19, 2018

World, South Asia

India's decision to buy S-400 missile system will further destabilise region: Pak

PTI
Published : Oct 19, 2018, 6:19 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2018, 6:19 pm IST

India and Russia concluded the USD 5 billion S-400 air defence system deal early this month.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the Indian purchase was part of its efforts to acquire a Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) System through multiple sources. (Photo: File)
Islamabad: Pakistan said on Friday that India's decision to buy S-400 missile defence system from Russia will further destabilise stability in the region and renewed the arms race. In a statement, the Foreign Office said the Indian purchase was part of its efforts to acquire a Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) System through multiple sources.

"This (S-400) will further destabilise strategic stability in South Asia, besides leading to a renewed arms race," it said.

India and Russia concluded the USD 5 billion S-400 air defence system deal early this month during the visit of President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The S-400 Triumf system is a next-generation mobile air defense system, which is capable of destroying aerial targets at an extremely long range of up to 400 kilometers. The S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system.

The Foreign Office also claimed that following the May 1998 nuclear tests by both sides, Pakistan had proposed a Strategic Restraint Regime in the region, advocating against the acquisition of BMD systems due to their destabilizing effect.

"Indian rejection of this proposal forced Pakistan to develop capabilities which render any BMD system ineffective and unreliable," it said. Pakistan remains fully confident of its ability to address threats from any kind of destabilizing weapon system, the Foreign Office said.

"We reiterate our commitment towards ensuring national defence in line with the policy of maintaining credible minimum deterrence and maintaining strategic balance in the region in the future as well," it said.

Tags: pakistan, india-russia deal, military deal, vladimir outin, narendra modi
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

