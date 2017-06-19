The Asian Age | News

Video: Pak army ‘celebrates’ India’s Champions Trophy defeat at Balochistan

PTI, AP
Published : Jun 19, 2017, 2:06 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2017, 2:06 pm IST

Pak army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted, 'United we shall defend Pak against all threats our enemies hatch.'

Ghafoor also posted a video showing people in Srinagar purportedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India. (Photo: Twitter)
  Ghafoor also posted a video showing people in Srinagar purportedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India. (Photo: Twitter)

Islamabad: Pakistan army has mocked India after the country's resounding victory in the Champions Trophy cricket final, sharing photos of celebrations in restive Balochistan with a caption "To whom it may concern'. Lay off".

Pakistan's media showered praise on the country's cricket team for its remarkable victory against archrival India to clinch its maiden Champions Trophy title.

"The stars aligned for Pakistan on a bright Sunday in South London when they cut their old rivals down to size to win their maiden Champions Trophy crown," The News said.

After posting photos of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa with victory (V) sign and soldiers dancing over Pakistani triumph over India at the Oval, military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor shared pictures from Balochistan where people were celebrating the victory.

"And this is Our Balochistan. 'To whom it may concern'. Lay off," he wrote along with photos. The pictures were apparently in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech last year in which he had raised the issue Pakistan's atrocities on people of Balochistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Ghafoor also posted a video showing people in Srinagar purportedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India. "And this is.........Srinagar!!" he wrote. In another tweet, he said, "Valiant soldiers of Pakistan congrat Team Pak & Nation. United we shall defend Pak against all threats our enemies hatch."

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy cricket final yesterday by defeating India by 180 runs.

