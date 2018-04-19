The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 | Last Update : 06:57 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pakistan rejects as ‘false, baseless’ Modi’s remarks on ‘surgical strikes’

PTI
Published : Apr 19, 2018, 5:24 pm IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2018, 5:33 pm IST

In response to Modi’s comments on Pakistan exporting terrorism, Faisal claimed that it was the other way around.

'Repeating a lie doesn’t turn it into the truth,' the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Dawn. (Photo: AFP)
 'Repeating a lie doesn’t turn it into the truth,' the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Dawn. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday rejected as “false and baseless” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the ‘surgical strikes’ across the Line of Control in 2016 , saying “repeating a lie doesn’t turn it into the truth.”

Speaking at the ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ programme in London on Wednesday, Modi had said India waited to inform Pakistan about the operation before disclosing it to the media and the people.

Read: Called Pak first on surgical strike, they were scared to come on phone: PM Modi

“I said before India gets to know, we should call Pakistan and tell them. We were calling them since 11 am but they were scared to come on phone, at 12 we spoke to them and then told the Indian media,” Modi had said.

Reacting to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said on Thursday India’s claims about the “surgical strike were false and baseless”.

“Repeating a lie doesn’t turn it into the truth,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Dawn.

In response to Modi’s comments on Pakistan exporting terrorism, Faisal claimed that it was the other way around and accused India of backing terrorists in Pakistan.

“Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is proof of Indian state-sponsored terrorism,” he alleged.

Jadhav (47) was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May 2017 against the verdict. The ICJ halted his execution on India’s appeal pending the final verdict by it.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. Jadhav’s sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India.

Tags: pakistan, narendra modi, surgical strikes, mohammad faisal, terrorism, international court of justice
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

What is hell? Here's what an expert says

2

Now, I can write letters to my boyfriends: At 96, Mexican woman joins school

3

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni wants to ban oral sex, issues public warning

4

Vidya Balan lends her support to campaign against film piracy

5

Study finds canines cannot predict earthquakes

more

Editors' Picks

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham