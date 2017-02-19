The Asian Age | News

JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed, four others listed in Pak's anti-terror act

Those listed face a barrage of legal consequences like travel bans and scrutiny of assets.

Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed (Photo: AP)
 Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has been placed under Pakistan's anti-terrorism act by the provincial Punjab government in a tacit acknowledgement of his links to terrorism.

The Dawn News reported that the Punjab government has included names of Saeed and one of his close aides, Qazi Kashif, in the fourth schedule of the Anti-terrorism Act (ATA). Three other men were also added to the list, include, Abdullah Obaid from Faisalabad, Zafar Iqbal and Abdur Rehman Abid from the Markaz-i-Taiba, Muridke.

Saeed and the four men added to the fourth schedule of the ATA were placed under house arrest on January 30 in Lahore following an uproar in the political circles.

The five men were identified by the Interior Ministry as, "active members of the JuD and Falah-i-Insaniyat (FIF)," the report said. The ministry directed the Counter Terrorism Department to "move and take necessary action" against them.

The names of Saeed and 37 other JuD and FIF leaders had been earlier placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), barring them from leaving the country.

The Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, empowers the government to mark a person as "proscribed" and to place that person on the fourth schedule on an ex-parte basis.

The mere listing of a person in the fourth schedule of the ATA shows that he is linked with terrorism in some way, the report said.

Any violation of provision of the fourth schedule may result in imprisonment of up to three years and fine or both. The action against Saeed was taken after the country was hit by at least eight terror attacks, which killed more than 100 people.

"Detention of Saeed shows that army supported the step taken by the civilian government, and it was viewed by many as a sign of changing security priorities," the daily said.

Saeed was also earlier put under house arrest after Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008 but he was freed by the court in 2009. He also carries a reward of US $10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities.

