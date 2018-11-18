The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 18, 2018 | Last Update : 11:18 AM IST

World, South Asia

To defend U-turns in politics, Imran Khan gives Hitler's example: report

ANI
Published : Nov 18, 2018, 9:06 am IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2018, 9:06 am IST

'Hitler and Napoleon (Bonaparte) suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U-turns,' Imran Khan said.

Khan was interacting with journalists in Islamabad when he made these comments. (Photo: File)
 Khan was interacting with journalists in Islamabad when he made these comments. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday justified taking 'U-turns' in politics.

Khan even cited the example of former German dictator Adolf Hitler to support his argument that a politician who does not take 'U-turns' according to the situation is not a real leader.

"Hitler and Napoleon (Bonaparte) suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U-turns," Geo News quoted Khan, as saying.

Khan was interacting with journalists in Islamabad when he made these comments.

"If you are walking and there is a wall in front of you, then you will have to change and find another way and a leader who does not know how to take U-turns is not successful," Khan was quoted by a journalist who attended the interaction.

Pakistan Prime Minister's comments have drawn sharp criticism.

"Imran Khan is Hitler and is taking U-turns to avoid losses," said Pakistan Peoples' Party leader Khursheed Shah.

He said that the prime minister was sending a message that Hitler had failed because he did not take a U-turn otherwise he would be successful.

On Friday, Khan also talked about his visit to China.

"Concrete results of my visit are beginning to show. We are receiving all forms of aid from China and are satisfied," Khan commented on his recent trip to China.

On the economic condition, Khan assured that situation will start improving from next year.

"The next three to six months are difficult but from next year onward our economic situation is going to improve significantly and we will be on the right track," he claimed.

Recently, Imran Khan-led-government announced the unveiling of a comprehensive package on education, health and poverty alleviation after the completion of its first 100 days.

Tags: imran khan, adolf hitler
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

2

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

3

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

4

US Senate bill vows to get tough on robocalls, up penalties

5

Apple’s iPhone X was hacked, deleted data was recovered easily

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

On the occasion of Chath Puja, Hrithik Roshan, who often keeps it low-key on other occasions, was spotted at the terrace. Not only that, celebs celebrated Milap Zaveri's birthday too.

Handsome meter on: Hrithik does Chath Puja; Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Milap's birthday

The newest pair in town, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were quite the buzzing topic as their chemistry was quite visible not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Kedarnath: Sara, Sushant sizzle at trailer launch and promotions

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham