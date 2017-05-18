The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 18, 2017

World, South Asia

Pak alleges Indian ‘ceasefire violations’ before UN military observers

PTI
Published : May 18, 2017, 8:40 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 8:41 am IST

The statement said that the Indian Army used small arms, and automatic and heavy calibre weapons to target Pakistani villages.

Pak army said in a statement that UN military observers were also apprised of the latest situation along LoC. (Photo: Representational/AP/File)
  Pak army said in a statement that UN military observers were also apprised of the latest situation along LoC. (Photo: Representational/AP/File)

Islamabad: Pakistan army on Wednesday lodged a protest before UN military observers against “unprovoked” Indian firing on civilians from across the Line of Control.

Army said in a statement that UN military observers were also apprised of the latest situation along LoC.

“United Nations Military Observers at UNMOGIP were invited to GHQ to register a protest over unprovoked Ceasefire Violations and targeting of the civilian population by Indian Army on 10, 13 and 16 May,” it said.

The statement claimed that the Indian Army used small arms, automatic and heavy calibre weapons, heavy mortar and field artillery in Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar, Khuiratta, Kot Koterra and Karela Sectors to target Pakistani villages.

The UN observers were also told that one civilian was killed and 15 others injured, including women and children, the statement added.

Tags: pakistan army, indian army, ceasefire, united nations
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

