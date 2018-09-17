The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 17, 2018 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pakistan's Army Chief on 3-day visit to China over 'silk road' tension

REUTERS
Published : Sep 17, 2018, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2018, 1:54 pm IST

Bajwa is the most senior Pakistani figure to visit staunch ally China since the new government of PM Imran Khan took office in August.

Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), regularly holds meetings with world leaders due to the Pakistan armed forces' outsize influence in the nuclear-armed nation, where the military controls security and dictates major foreign policy decisions. (Photo: File)
 Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), regularly holds meetings with world leaders due to the Pakistan armed forces' outsize influence in the nuclear-armed nation, where the military controls security and dictates major foreign policy decisions. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa began a three-day visit to China on Sunday, Pakistan's military said, days after a Pakistani minister stirred unease about Chinese Silk Road projects in the South Asian nation.

Bajwa is the most senior Pakistani figure to visit staunch ally China since the new government of Prime Minister Imran Khan took office in August, and his trip comes a week after China's top diplomat visited Islamabad.

Pakistan has deepened ties with China in recent years as relations with the United States have frayed.

Bajwa may be hoping in Beijing to smooth out any Chinese alarm at comments last week by Pakistan's commerce minister, Abdul Razak Dawood, who suggested suspending for a year, projects in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Pakistan leg of China's Belt and Road Initiative that includes recreating the old Silk Road trading route.

Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), regularly holds meetings with world leaders due to the Pakistan armed forces' outsize influence in the nuclear-armed nation, where the military controls security and dictates major foreign policy decisions.

"During the visit COAS will interact with various Chinese leaders including his counterpart," Major General Asif Ghafoor, the military spokesman, tweeted late on Sunday.

Beijing has pledged to invest about USD 60 billion in Pakistan for infrastructure for the Belt and Road project.

Dawood, in an interview with the Financial Times, also suggested the CPEC contracts had been unfairly negotiated by the previous government and were too favourable to the Chinese. Later he said the comments were taken out of context, but did not dispute their veracity.

The critical comments were published just after China's top diplomat, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, visited Pakistan and the two sides reaffirmed the mutual benefits of the Beijing-funded projects.

On Thursday, Pakistan's government said it wanted CPEC to include more projects with a focus on socio-economic development, something which would align more with the populist agenda of Khan's new administration.

Tags: qamar javed bajwa, silk road project, imran khan, pakistan-chian ties, cpec
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

2

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

3

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

4

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

5

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham