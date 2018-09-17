The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pakistan denies opening Afghan trade route for India

PTI
Published : Sep 17, 2018, 5:41 pm IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2018, 5:41 pm IST

'Pakistan has not agreed to consider Afghanistan-India trade through our land,' Qureshi was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

Pakistan does not allow India to use the land route for trading with Afghanistan, arguing that 'technical and strategic' issues connected to transit trade should be resolved first. (Photo: PTI)
 Pakistan does not allow India to use the land route for trading with Afghanistan, arguing that 'technical and strategic' issues connected to transit trade should be resolved first. (Photo: PTI)

Islamabad: Pakistan has refuted media reports that it has expressed readiness to talk on the restoration of the India-Afghanistan trade route using its land.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi rejected the reports after US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass was quoted as saying by an Indian newspaper that Pakistan had approached Afghanistan earlier this year and indicated its willingness to resume trade between Afghanistan and India through its land.

"Pakistan has not agreed to consider Afghanistan-India trade through our land," Qureshi was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

Pakistan does not allow India to use the land route for trading with Afghanistan, arguing that "technical and strategic" issues connected to transit trade should be resolved first.

Bass was quoted as saying by the Indian daily that "A couple of months ago, for the first time the Pakistani government expressed a willingness to start talks with its Afghan counterparts for parameters to enabling trade between India and Afghanistan through Pakistan."

Bass reportedly said that a political settlement in Afghanistan was in Pakistan's long-term interest.

"Increased trade in both directions, increased connectivity through central and south Asia through Afghanistan - those are all missed opportunities if Pakistan has its sole focus on perpetuating the status quo," he said.

The US ambassador said that Indian firms had been investing heavily in Afghanistan's growth. Increased trade, connectivity through Central and South Asia through Afghanistan were all missed opportunities as a result of the prevalence of status quo.

Tags: india-afghanistan trade route, shah mahmood qureshi
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

2

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

3

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

4

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

5

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham