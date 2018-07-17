The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 | Last Update : 06:59 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India 3rd ODI: Visitors go past 100 after Dhawan's dismissal
 
World, South Asia

Islamabad HC rejects Nawaz Sharif, Maryam's request for release on bail

ANI
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 5:22 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 5:22 pm IST

A 2-judge division bench issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a response on appeals filed by the Sharif family.

On July 6, Sharif and Maryam were convicted in absentia in the Avenfield reference case by the Accountability Court. (Photo: ANI)
 On July 6, Sharif and Maryam were convicted in absentia in the Avenfield reference case by the Accountability Court. (Photo: ANI)

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday cancelled the bail requests of former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in connection to the Avenfield properties case.

A two-judge division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kyani issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a response on appeals filed by the Sharif family.

The bench rejected the appeal to grant bail to Sharif, Maryam and Safdar, and directed the NAB to submit its reply to the application seeking to suspend their conviction, ARY News reported.

Furthermore, it requested the authorities to present a complete record of the Avenfield judgment in the next hearing.

The judges rejected a plea of Sharif's legal counsel Khawaja Haris to grant a stay order, which appealed to the Accountability Judge-I Muhammad Bashir not to start the proceeding of the remaining two cases (Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references) against the Sharif family till the NAB submitted its reply, as per the ARY News report.

Haris told the IHC that the accountability court judge cannot hear the two cases against them as the arguments were similar to those in the Avenfield case. The IHC fixed the last week of July for the next hearing.

On July 6, Sharif and Maryam were convicted in absentia in the Avenfield reference case by the Accountability Court. While the former was given ten years of imprisonment and slapped with a fine of eight million pounds, Maryam was awarded eight years in jail and fined two million pounds. Also, Safdar was given a one-year sentence without any fine.

On Friday, Pakistan's Ministry of Law and Justice in a notification said that the legal proceedings of the remaining two National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference cases (Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia) against Sharif and his family will take place in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

While Sharif and his UK-based sons, Hussain and Hasan are named in all the three corruption cases - Avenfield reference, Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia reference, Maryam and Safdar are only named in the Avenfield case.

Tags: islamabad high court, nawaz sharif, maryam nawaz, avenfield case
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

2

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

3

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

4

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

5

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap says, ‘Yay’ after Rahul Gandhi reacts to controversy

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham