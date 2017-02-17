The Asian Age | News

Friday, Feb 17, 2017

World, South Asia

Pakistan under threat from Islamic State: Envoy to US

PTI
Published : Feb 17, 2017, 5:52 pm IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2017, 5:52 pm IST

ISIS cannot establish a base in Pakistan as the nation is united when it comes to opposing terrorism, said Aizaz Chaudhry.

Aizaz Chaudhry who was named Pakistan's Ambassador to the US this week said that terrorism from Afghanistan is now spreading into Pakistan where elements are trying to destabilise the country and sabotage major events like the Pakistan Super League, a cricket match hosted by the country this month. (Photo: AP/File)
 Aizaz Chaudhry who was named Pakistan's Ambassador to the US this week said that terrorism from Afghanistan is now spreading into Pakistan where elements are trying to destabilise the country and sabotage major events like the Pakistan Super League, a cricket match hosted by the country this month. (Photo: AP/File)

Islamabad: Pakistan is under threat from theIslamic State militant group which may head to the country as the Syrian conflict nears an end, Islamabad's newly-appointed envoy to the US has said.

Aizaz Chaudhry who was named Pakistan's Ambassador to the US this week said that terrorism from Afghanistan is now spreading into Pakistan where elements are trying to destabilise the country and sabotage major events like the Pakistan Super League, a cricket match hosted by the country this month.

Pakistan is under threat from the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group which may head to the country as the Syrian conflict nears an end, Dawn newspaper quoted the former foreign secretary as saying yesterday while addressing a seminar at the Air University Islamabad on matters of national security.

ISIS cannot establish a base in Pakistan as the nation is united when it comes to opposing terrorism, Chaudhry said.

"It has been established that ISIS is operating in Afghanistan, and as a neighbouring country, Pakistan has severe reservations regarding the situation," he said.

When asked about government's efforts to curb sectarian bloodshed, Chaudhry said: "Action has already been initiated against terror outfits involved in sectarian violence in the country".

Chaudhry said Pakistan wants Afghanistan and Taliban to enter dialogue to ensure peace in the war-torn country.

He said the Taliban had entered Pakistan as migrants and had been told to steer clear of militant activities if they wanted to stay in the country.

"We will not tolerate that the Taliban operate from here to carry out terror attacks across the border. The unrest in Afghanistan will not be allowed to infiltrate into Pakistan," Chaudhry said, when asked on the supposed distinction between "the good and the bad" Taliban.

"Billions of dollars have been spent on establishing peace in Afghanistan, but to no avail," Chaudhry said.

The US has been pushing Pakistan to stop terror activities from Afghanistan for regional stability. "We will not be pressurised by this so-called 'do more' ideology being pushed on us. We're working on full capacity to counter terrorism and we will continue with our efforts in full force," he said.

Tags: pakistan, terror threat, islamic state, isis, aizaz chaudhry
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

