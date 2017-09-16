The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 16, 2017 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

World, South Asia

China calls Japan third party, asks not to meddle in border disputes with India

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 16, 2017, 1:27 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2017, 1:27 pm IST

India and Japan had on Thursday signed Joint Statement for the development of northeastern states during Japan PM's 2 day visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday on a two-day visit. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday on a two-day visit. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: Stating that the boundary dispute between the two neighbouring countries are yet to be delimited, China on Friday termed Japan as ‘third party’ in context to Arunachal Pradesh and urged it to stay out of the border issue between India and China.

Expressing dissatisfaction over Japan's investment plan in northeast India under Japan-India Joint Statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “Any third party should respect the efforts made by China and India to settle the disputes through negotiation”.

The India-Japan joint statement read, "The two Prime Ministers welcomed the India-Japan cooperation on development of India's North Eastern Region (NER) as a concrete symbol of developing synergies between India's Act East policy and Japan's Free and Open Indo Pacific Strategy."

“Any third party should not meddle in the disputes between China and India over territorial sovereignty in any form,” Hua said.

However, Japan had accused Beijing of changing status quo, during Doklam standoff with India.

The 70-day-long Doklam standoff between began with New Delhi’s opposition to Beijing’s road construction in tri-junction point between India-Bhutan-China. The standoff ended in August.

Stating that there are disputes over the eastern section of the China-India boundary, the spokesperson said: “China's position on the boundary issue is consistent. Now, China and India are working on seeking a fair and reasonable settlement which can be accepted by both sides through negotiations”.

India and Japan had on Thursday signed Joint Statement for the development of northeastern states during Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s two-day visit to India for the inauguration of high-speed Bullet Train between Ahemdabad-Mumbai.

The spokesperson mentions that her government has read the joint statement between India and Japan, and is bit surprised to see that there isn’t any reference to China where it is needed, including the development/investment near border areas like Arunachal.

When asked about the India and Japan’s indirect allusion in the joint statement regarding border dispute, navigation, and Belt and Road initiative, the Chinese side explained that “it is better to ask Japan and India and see whether they can make some clarifications on this”.   

“Japan and India are important countries in Asia. We hope that the development of normal relations between Japan and India can play a constructive role for the mutual trust and cooperation between regional countries and the peace, stability and development of the region”, the spokesperson said.

Tags: hua chunying, india-japan, arunachal pradesh, doklam standoff
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are the signs you are falling in love

2

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

3

Can cats be both solid and liquid? These Ig Nobel awardees answer the real questions that keep you up at night

4

NASA's Cassini spacecraft ends 20-year-long epic journey

5

Will the world end on September 23?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham