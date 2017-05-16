The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 | Last Update : 08:33 PM IST

World, South Asia

Sri Lanka supports India's concern over Kashmir in China's OBOR project

PTI
Published : May 16, 2017, 8:01 pm IST
Updated : May 16, 2017, 8:02 pm IST

Sri Lankan leader reportedly took part in the discussions in the roundtable meeting on Monday.

Wickaramasinghe, who arrived here a day after he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka (Photo: AP)
 Wickaramasinghe, who arrived here a day after he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka (Photo: AP)

Beijing: Sri Lanka, which attended the just concluded Belt and Road Forum here, has backed India's concern over the Kashmir issue, saying it is difficult for New Delhi to accept the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it goes through the "heart of Indian interests".

India, which skipped the high-profile meeting, would have joined "very happily" in the One Belt and One Road (OBOR) initiative of China, said Sarath Amanugama, Sri Lanka’s Minister on Special Assignment.

"Unfortunately, the issue is going through the heart of Indian interests. If it is some uncontested region, India would have negotiated its way out. Here especially the Kashmir issue getting dragged into it, makes it difficult for India to be flexible, Amanugama, who accompanied Lankan Prime Minister Wickramasinghe to the two-day forum said.

He said India, China and Sri Lanka were very much part of the ancient Silk Road route as the Chinese Buddhist scholars like Faxian visited both India and Sri Lanka leading to big discoveries of Buddhist relics in the island nation.

"(Chinese) President Xi Jinping has emphasised connectivity. These countries were connected many centuries ago. This will link up these countries on certain rational basis. Once the regional problems are resolved, then India has to play big role in the initiative," he said, adding that India anyway has to play big role "because you cannot think of a belt and road without going over and close to India."

India skipped the meeting due to its sovereignty concerns over the USD 50 billion CPEC, which goes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The two-day conference in Beijing brought together leaders from 29 countries.

Besides Wickramasinghe, the summit was attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and several other leaders, heads of UN, World Bank and IMF.

Wickaramasinghe, who arrived here a day after he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka, had a low-key presence at the high-profile summit.

While Sharif and many other leaders spoke at the inaugural ceremony, the Sri Lankan leader reportedly took part in the discussions in the roundtable meeting on Monday.

Amunagama said that Sri Lanka will not permit any foreign military operations in its port by any country including China, in an effort to reassure India's security concerns over Chinese military activity.

Confirming reports that recent Chinese requests for docking of its submarines was declined, he said, "We denied the permission."

"Lanka's position is that our harbours and ports are for commercial operations. All other countries have no strategic interests. We are equidistant from everyone," he said.

Earlier, the problem came because a Chinese submarine was allowed to be docked in Colombo harbour by former president Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2014 which sparked protests from India.

"China, India, US and all other countries, they cannot come into our territorial waters without the consent of the Sri Lankan government," Amanugama said.

Even the Hambantota harbour which Sri Lanka plans to hand over to China under debt equity scheme will function under Sri Lankan Port Authority (SLPA).

He said in the agreement currently being finalised to give 80 per cent stake for Chinese shipping company, it will be allowed to operate inside the harbour but all the outside operations will be carried out SLPA.

The harbour master who permits the ship movement in the harbour will be an SAPA employee, he said. Allaying India's concerns, he said Sri Lanka is taking assistance from the Indian Navy to maintain maritime security including tracking submarines.

India is also providing patrol boats, he said. About Hambantota port, he said, it is entirely a commercial operation. "It was constructed with Chinese assistance costing about USD 1.4 billion. It was established during the regime of Mahinda Rajapaksa," he said.

"But we had an extended debt. Sri Lanka is facing a problem of debt repayment," he said, defending Sri Lanka opting for debt swap for harbour.

Sri Lanka has an estimated debt of USD eight billion to China. The loans were taken for different mega projects.

"So last year we raised it with Premier Li Keqiang. At first we asked for a debt relief, either to write it off or to reschedule payment. But the Premier said it is not possible because they have lent money to several other countries. We cannot write it off to create precedent," he said.

"But suggested why don’t you convert into equity by forming a joint venture company. It will be registered in Sri Lanka and will be Sri Lankan company. Chinese side will convert that into equity. Sri Lanka doesn’t have to repay," he said, adding that it was a "win win situation”.

Tags: wickramasinghe, obor, narendra modi, nawaz sharif, china-pakistan economic corridor
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Man runs with train after finger gets stuck in train door

2

Man thanks Apple's Siri for saving his life

3

Nokia 3310 (2017) to go on sale in India from May 18, priced at Rs 3310

4

Twinkle Khanna praises Katappa on Twitter, only to realise it is not him but his son

5

Deepika Padukone can play me in my biopic: Yesteryear diva Helen

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham