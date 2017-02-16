The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Feb 16, 2017

World, South Asia

Remove my name from exit control list: Hafiz Saeed asks Pak govt

Published : Feb 16, 2017, 10:32 am IST
Saeed and four other leaders of JuD were put under house arrest for 90 days for engaging in activities prejudicial to peace and security.

 Jamaat-ud Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AP)

Lahore: Jamaat-ud Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed has asked the Pakistan government to immediately remove his name from a list that bars him from leaving the country, claiming he was neither a security risk nor his outfit ever engaged in terrorist activities.

In a letter to Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, in which 166 people died, said: "A memorandum issued on January 30, 2017 placing 38 individuals should be withdrawn forthwith."

The government last month put Saeed and 37 other leaders of JuD and his Falah-e-Insaniyat charity on Exit Control List. It also put Saeed and four other leaders of the organisations under "house arrest" for 90 days for engaging in activities "prejudicial" to peace and security. Additionally, the interior ministry put JuD and FIF on a "watch-list" for six months.

But Saeed contended the government decisions saying: "The JuD has never been involved in any terrorist activity in Pakistan and no incident of any terrorism or destruction of property was ever alleged against the organisation."

He argued that no material has ever been produced by federal or provincial governments against him in a court of law.

He cited an observation of a full-bench of the Lahore High Court in a 2009 case against him. The court had said: "In the present case the government is not in possession of any evidence that the petitioners are risk to the security of Pakistan and merely on the basis of the UN Resolution their liberty cannot be curtailed."

