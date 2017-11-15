The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 | Last Update : 08:50 PM IST

World, South Asia

Aung San Syuu Kyi retorts, says she has not been silent on Rohingya issue

AFP
Published : Nov 15, 2017, 7:51 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2017, 7:52 pm IST

‘What I say is not meant to be exciting, it's meant to be accurate... not set people against each other,’ she said.

‘I have not been silent...what people mean is what I say is not interesting enough,’ she said in a press briefing alongside US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in the capital Naypyidaw. (Photo: AFP)
 ‘I have not been silent...what people mean is what I say is not interesting enough,’ she said in a press briefing alongside US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in the capital Naypyidaw. (Photo: AFP)

Naypyidaw (Myanmar):  Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday hit back at accusations that she has been silent over the Rohingya crisis, saying she has focused on speaking in a way that does not inflame tensions.

"I have not been silent...what people mean is what I say is not interesting enough," she said in a press briefing alongside US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in the capital Naypyidaw.

"What I say is not meant to be exciting, it's meant to be accurate... not set people against each other."

Tags: aung san suu kyi, rex tillerson, rohingya crisis, rohingya muslims

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi's Khan Market becomes world's 24th most expensive retail location

2

App threatening privacy made mandatory in China's Xinjiang

3

You won't believe how ex-'Batman' Christian Bale looks in his upcoming 'Backseat'

4

S Korea hospital under fire for forcing nurses to perform sexy dances for officials, patients

5

Obama's doodles sold for over USD 11,000 at auction

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham